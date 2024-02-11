Against all odds, Khan's PTI proves support is strong





By Caroline Davies, correspondent in Lahore, Pakistan

Reuters

Today's results are both clear and complicated.

Independent candidates – many of whom would have run under the PTI party banner but were prevented from doing so – won the largest number of seats.

However, the PML-N, led by pre-election favorite Nawaz Sharif, can currently boast of being the largest party.

What is clear is that Imran Khan's PTI party has proven that its popularity is not a social media bubble, but that it has a real and engaged support base.

It arrived at this election with its founder disqualified and in prison (he is already serving a three-year sentence for corruption and has been sentenced to further prison terms in recent weeks) and his cricket bat symbol removed from the ballot – a major electoral blow. in a country where the literacy rate is low.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister by his opponents in 2022, said the many cases against him were politically motivated.

Forced to run as independents, PTI candidates were unable to hold large rallies, with some candidates imprisoned and others in hiding.

The party claims its supporters were intimidated and arrested by police as it tried to run its campaign – allegations authorities have always denied.

Despite all this, PTI-linked candidates appear to have won more seats than any other group.

The PML-N – the party that most observers believe has the backing of the powerful army – comes in second.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – son of former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and assassinated ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto – came in third.

The real complication is what happens next.

The election results could change in the coming days as candidates from different parties contest the results. But that's not the only thing to watch out for.

Pakistan requires all independents to join a political party within 3 days of officially declaring, otherwise they must remain independent.

PTI will have to find a solution soon.

EPANawaz Sharif's PML-N is the largest party, although it is outnumbered by independents

Other parties are already openly scrutinizing candidates, hoping to be able to convince them to join their ranks, by selecting them one by one.

In the meantime, the PML-N will form alliances to try to achieve a majority. The PTI must also determine who will lead them; Imran Khan does not seem ready to be released.

There is also a more important question in this result. Political analysts were convinced that Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister and leader of the PML-N, enjoyed the support of the army despite his protests. Yet the candidates backed by Khan still won. What does this suggest about Pakistan's relationship with its powerful military?

In Pakistan, we often talk about wheels within wheels; Complex power dynamics and movements, alliances and grudges. What many thought would be a relatively predictable election turned out to be quite the opposite.

EPASupporters of Imran Khan's PTI party took to the streets to celebrate provisional results that favor party-aligned independent candidates

