Haley tells Trump to 'tell me to my face' after asking where her military husband is





GILBERT, SC (AP) Former President Donald Trump questioned Saturday why Nikki Haley's husband wasn't on the campaign trail, drawing sharp responses from the former U.N. ambassador and her husband, currently overseas on a National Guard mission.

What happened to her husband? ” Trump told a crowd in Conway, South Carolina, as he and Haley held events across the state ahead of the Feb. 24 Republican primary. Where is he? He left. They had. They had.

Haley responded in a post on X: Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about.

It's the latest example of Trump disparaging his opponents on the basis of their military service to the United States, dating back to his questioning whether the late Sen. John McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, was a hero because Trump liked people who were not captured. Throughout his political career, Trump has been accused of failing to adhere to long-standing norms of avoiding attacking current or former military members or members of a political family.

Michael Haley began a yearlong stint in the South Carolina National Guard in June. Haley is deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says provides support in the Horn of Africa.

Shortly after Trump's comments, Michael Haley posted a meme on his own X account with a photo of a wolf and the text: The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never let the stupid ones take the lead. Nikki Haley's campaign confirmed that the account belonged to her husband.

Trump said he avoided participating in the Vietnam War because of student and medical deferments. And Trump's wife, former first lady Melania Trump, has been absent from the campaign trail and has not appeared with him at a public campaign event since his announcement speech.

Haley pushed Trump to debate her as she seeks to change the trajectory of the race after the former president and heavy favorite won the first three primary states. She challenged him again during a campaign stop Saturday evening.

Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back. Get on the debate stage and tell me to my face, she told the crowd.

Haley's surrogate mothers also wasted no time responding to Saturday's comments.

“When you start talking about a veteran serving overseas, whether you know them or not, it should make you sick,” said state Rep. Chris Wooten, who introduced Haley during an evening gathering.

Haley expressed pride in her husband's service, adding that every military spouse knows that military careers are a family sacrifice. As she has often done in her speeches over the past year, Haley recounted her husband's struggles readjusting to life after his deployment to Afghanistan. He couldn't tolerate loud noises, she said, and couldn't stand crowds.

People like her husband make such sacrifices because they still believe in the incredible experiment that is America, she said.

If they are willing to sacrifice for us, shouldn't we be willing to fight for America here? Because we have a country to save, Haley said as she closed her speech.

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-reported issues.

