Nikki Haley responds to Donald Trump after he made fun of her husband





After former President Donald Trump taunted Republican rival Nikki Haley over her husband's whereabouts on the campaign trail Saturday, she responded by criticizing him on social media.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is running against the former president for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and is his last serious Republican challenger.

The former governor's husband, Maj. Michael Haley, left in June 2023 for a yearlong deployment to Africa as a staff officer in the South Carolina National Guard, according to the Associated Press. He was deployed with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which provides support in the Horn of Africa.

Although Nikki Haley has publicly mentioned that her husband is overseas and serving in the military, she has had to fend off unproven rumors, which first surfaced more than a decade ago, that accused him of have several connections. These rumors have fueled Trump's allies, Make America Great Again (MAGA), for a new wave of attacks on his rival's personal life.

While speaking Saturday to a crowd of supporters at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Conway, South Carolina, ahead of the state's Republican primary on Feb. 24, Trump brought up the husband of Haley, mocking the former governor for his spouse's absence on February 24. country path.

“Where is her husband? Oh, he's away,” Trump said. “He's missing! What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband. Where is he? He's gone.”

While sharing a video of Trump's comments about her husband on X, formerly Twitter, Haley criticized the former president.

“Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about,” she wrote. “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Haley via email Saturday evening for comment.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is seen January 29 in New York. Former President Donald Trump is seen Friday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After Trump mocked Haley's husband, the former UN ambassador hit out… Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is seen Jan. 29 in New York. Former President Donald Trump is seen Friday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After Trump mocked Haley's husband, the former UN ambassador fired back at him. More Dia Dipasupil, Spencer Platt/Getty

Trump's loyal base of MAGA supporters launched the adultery attacks against his Republican rival last month, spreading rumors that Haley had two separate affairs in the early 2000s. Haley has denied any accusations of unfaithfulness to her husband when these rumors first surfaced.

Although the rumors were never proven and no significant new information emerged, Trump supporters continued to spread them with an escalation of attacks as support for Haley increased in the polls.

Trump's taunting of Haley over her husband's absence from campaign events comes after months of speculation about the whereabouts of his wife Melania Trump.

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, the former first lady has made very rare public appearances, even though her husband is seeking a second stint at the White House. She was recently seen at the funeral of her mother, Amalija Knavs, who died on January 9.

Earlier Saturday, Haley also took aim at Trump and President Joe Biden when his team handed out mental skills tests to attendees of his South Carolina rally.

While Haley trails Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, her team has said she has no plans to drop out.

She repeatedly questioned Trump's mental skills on the campaign trail and argued that the MAGA leader and Biden were too old to serve a second term as president. Additionally, after his defeat in the New Hampshire primary, Haley challenged Trump to confront him directly, saying, “He thinks he would do better.” [on a mental test] than me. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem participating in a debate with me. »

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/nikki-haley-hits-back-donald-trump-after-he-mocks-her-husband-1868826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos