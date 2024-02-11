Politics
Boris Johnson sabotaged peace in Ukraine, says Putin. Now the person attacked is speaking out. With a furious tirade against Tucker Carlson
In the chorus of criticism of Tucker Carlson, one voice stands out: that of Boris Johnson.
Former British Prime Minister steps down like there's no tomorrow.
He writes that Carlson is a henchman of the tyrant, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism. in the Daily Mail.
In his flattering and limp joy in front of a hit, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world.
Carlson didn't ask any difficult questions. He did not ask Putin why he continues to use the most brutal means of modern warfare to mutilate and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians.
Not once did Carlson attempt to stem the flow of Putin's lies.
Instead, he gave free rein to Putin's historical monologue, a mix of half-chewed Wikipedia and blatant lies from the Russian leader, such as the bizarre (and menacing) assertion that Poland was in some way sort responsible for its own division and destruction in 1939, as If Russia had not been, it would have participated in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.
In an interview with the Global week said: The main strategic objective of a British prime minister should be security and support for NATO, he said shortly before embarking on his historic Brexit mission and taking Britain out of the EU.
Johnson's voice is particularly interesting after the Putin interview.
The Russian president attacked him head-on: Boris Johnson, as British Prime Minister, sabotaged a peace agreement 18 months ago with the tolerance of American President Biden or on his behalf (?).
At that time, a peace agreement was being prepared and was to be signed in Istanbul. Then Johnson destroyed everything.
We were ready to sign this document, but Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister at the time, came and advised us against it, saying it was better to fight Russia.
Would peace have already been restored if Johnson had not intervened?
Carlson neglected to follow up on Putin here.
And what does the accused say?
In his tirade, Johnson made no comment on this violent accusation.
He compares Putin to Hitler. This means: you cannot believe a word this man says:
Like Hitler, he lies. Finally, he openly lied about his intention to invade Ukraine.
And he cites a direct conversation with Putin: he told the world and me that he would not invade Ukraine just weeks before he ordered the tanks to arrive.
Sabotage or not. Even today, Johnson wants nothing to do with a peace deal, which Putin said in the interview he was ready to do while retaining the conquered territories in Ukraine: Why the hell should we trust him (Putin) to stick to it? a peace deal even if he did? the Ukrainians would try to conclude one?
