PM Modi to address gathering of tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua today

PM Modi to launch several projects in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua (file photo)

Bhopal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects for the state, officials said .

Tribes from across the country will participate in the congregation in Gopalpura, state BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the state this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh has the highest six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribes.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also disburse monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the state's Aahar Anudan Yojana, according to an official statement.

Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of backward tribes, especially.

The Prime Minister will also distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (land rights register) under the SVAMITVA scheme, which will provide people with documentary proof of their right to their land.

He will lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University, which will cater to youth from the predominantly tribal districts of the state.

Developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world-class infrastructure for the holistic development of students, the official release said.

PM Modi will also transfer funds of Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana, which will be used for various types of construction activities including Anganwadi Bhawans, fair price shops, health centers, additional rooms in schools, internal roads. , among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The school will integrate technology to provide students with modern facilities such as smart classrooms, e-library, among others.

He will also dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects that will strengthen water supply and drinking water supply in Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the “Talavada Project”, which is a drinking water supply project for over a thousand villages in Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting over 50,000 urban households in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the nation's 'Nal Jal Yojana' for 50 gram panchayats of Jhabua, which will provide tap water to around 11,000 households.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects during the programme, the statement said.

These include laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Project.

The railway projects which will be dedicated to the nation include doubling projects of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain C cabin railway line, Itarsi-North-South grade separator with yard renovation and third line connecting Barkhera-Budni- Itarsi.

These projects will help strengthen railway infrastructure and reduce travel time for passenger and freight trains, the statement said.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the country several road development projects costing over Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh, including four lanes of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon ) of the NH-47. , Ujjain-Dewas section of NH-752D, four-lane (16 km) of MP Indore-Gujarat border section of NH-47 and four-lane of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH- 47, and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G, it said.

These projects will improve road connectivity and also contribute to the economic development of the region.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone for other development initiatives such as landfill remediation and power substation, among others, the statement added.

