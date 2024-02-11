Trump encourages Putin to attack NATO members





At a rally Saturday, the former president announced he would tell the Russians to do whatever they want to states that are behind on their bills.

Win McNamee/Getty

February 10, 2024, 10:40 p.m. ET

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee, said earlier today that he would side with Russia against NATO and encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to brutalize our allies. Not so long ago, many Americans, and especially most Republicans, would have considered anyone holding such a view to be little more than a deranged, hateful anti-American bigot.

Trump issued this lopsided threat while telling one of his stories, a rhetorical device in which an anonymous speaker shows Trump great deference while humbly seeking his advice. He described a meeting, apparently while in office, in which he responded to an ally about NATO funding.

One of the presidents of a great country stood up and said: Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said: You didn't pay, are you a delinquent? He said: Yes, let's say it happened. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

Before examining the recklessness and immorality of this statement, let us first admit that this exchange almost certainly never took place.

Trump's feelings about NATO are well known. He is plagued by the stubbornly ignorant belief, even after four years in office, that NATO is some kind of protection racket, in which our European allies come to Washington like quivering traders and make an offering to the mob boss local from their weekly receipts. NATO funding doesn't work that way, of course, and while European leaders undoubtedly had their private spats with Trump while he was president, it's highly unlikely that the head of a great power stood up as if he were in some sort of audience with Trump to ask him. him if he could prevent a Russian invasion of a country behind in its accounts.

The fact that Trump apparently thinks all of this actually happened is bad enough, and it proves that his detachment from reality is getting worse by the day. (As New Yorker writer Susan Glasser noted tonight, Trump is becoming even more brazen, and his comments today, even by the usual standards of his incendiary speeches, were breathtaking.) In a country that is confused over issues of age and With his mental skills in the White House, Trump continues to get a pass for saying things that are far more disturbing than forgetting a name or a date.

But let's put aside (if we must) Trump's record as a serial liar who lives in a world of his own fantasies. Trump's comments today are far more dangerous than most of his troubling nonsense, and Americans should refuse to let this statement pass as if it were just another nasty morsel in Trump's rancid stew. regularly serves its faithful.

Instead, we should focus on the more terrifying problem, a reality that exists regardless of Trump's imaginary conversations: The leader of one of America's two major political parties just signaled to the Kremlin that if he were elected , he would not only refuse to defend Europe. , but he would happily support Vladimir Putin during World War III and even encourage him to do whatever he wants towards America's allies.

Americans who are not part of Trump's personality cult, at least those who have retained some capacity to be shocked, should be stunned by his kind of betrayal of American principles and its allies. Here in the United States, we have become accustomed to treating Trump like an angry child, ignoring his tantrums the way parents ignore a toddler who screams threats and claims to hate mom and dad during his tantrums. anger.

But other nations do not see miners who are too old; they see a man who once held the keys to the U.S. nuclear arsenal and who could once again become the commander in chief of the U.S. military. They are watching him because they believe, as they should, that he is telling them exactly what he will do if he returns to power.

Trump's spokespeople will likely try to clean up his remarks by saying he was just playing hardball with recalcitrant European freeloaders. But anyone who has watched Trump and his slavish fascination with Putin long enough knows the truth: Donald Trump would make the United States a friend of the Kremlin and an enemy of NATO. Putin knows it, and after today, all Americans should know it too.

