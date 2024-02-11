Trump says Russia could do 'whatever it wants' to NATO countries that don't pay their share





Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted if it attacked a NATO country that hasn't paid enough for its defense, referring to a conversation his presidency.

Speaking to supporters in South Carolina, Trump recounted an exchange with the president of a major country who asked whether they would be protected if Russia attacked. Trump said he told the leader that the U.S. government would not protect the bloc if it did not pay its fair share of defense spending.

No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills, Trump said.

Trump made the remark during a rally on the campus of Costal Carolina University. It comes as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and after some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization expressed concerns that Russia could seek to expand to other countries.

The alliance was formed in 1949 to provide collective defense against the Soviet Union. One of the features of the agreement is that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

Trump has long complained about NATO and sparred with member heads of state, apparently threatening to pull the United States out of the bloc by demanding that member countries meet a goal of spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

A report released last year showed that only 11 of the then 30 member countries spent 2% or more of their GDP on defense. Finland was granted NATO membership last year, having applied following concerns over border Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has sought to reassure NATO of the United States' commitment to the group, a stark contrast to his Republican predecessor.

Last month, Biden signed an $886 billion defense bill that prohibits a president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO, which could thwart Trump's 2024 campaign pledge to fundamentally reevaluate the purpose and mission of NATO.

Asked about Trump's most recent comments about NATO, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said: “Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced and endangers U.S. national security, global stability and our domestic economy,” Reuters reported.

In addition to the NATO comment, Trump also bragged Saturday about the recent failure to pass a bipartisan agreement on the border.

We crushed Joe Biden's disastrous and crooked border deal. Mike Johnson did a very good job, Trump said, referring to the House Republican leader and his opposition to the bill.

The failure to pass the border bill came after reports that Trump wanted his party to reject the legislation in hopes he could use the crisis at the southern border as a political tool to get re-elected. in November.

