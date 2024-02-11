An overwhelming majority of conservative voters reject Net Zero policies





Today's news is dominated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's intention to delay the introduction of key green policies. But a look at the most recent polling on the issue begs the question: Why did it take him so long? The latest YouGov vote The past month shows that an overwhelming majority of 2019 Conservative voters, the coalition Sunak must hope to retain to retain his majority, are opposed to specific policies that are being “watered down”. According to the Prime Minister's plans, which were disclosed to the BBCA The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, planned for 2030, will now not come into force until 2035, bringing Britain into compliance with the European Union projects. A decree banning new gas boilers will also be delayed. Conservative voters will rejoice. Although the ban on the sale of new cars by 2030 was once hailed by the government as a historic step towards net zeroYouGov found that 76% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 are opposed to it. The government's ambition is to phase out all new and replacement natural gas boilers by 2035 is opposed by 59% of voters who elected the government, with 29% supporting it. The BBC also reports that policies discouraging flying, eating, recycling and lax driving not to be presented. This proposal will likely elicit an enthusiastic response from those who elected the government four years ago. 86% of them are opposed to the introduction of new taxes on gas bills and 51% are against an increase in taxes on long-haul flights. Among those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019, a solid 61% support the government's long-term goal of reducing Britain's carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. This was a clear commitment, included in Boris Johnson's guarantee to the country . Only 32% of those who voted for the Conservatives oppose this element of their platform. Conservative voters favor some specific Net Zero policies. They support building more onshore wind farms by 75% to 19% and building new nuclear power plants by 63% to 23%. The announcement of the rollback is starting to generate negative reactions, but everything indicates that the 2019 electoral coalition will be satisfied.

