Lok Sabha took decisions awaited by many generations, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the historic decisions taken by the 17th Lok Sabha, which many generations had long awaited as the revolutionary reforms of the time laid the foundation for a strong India. Speaking on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the Women's Reservations Bill and said the last five years have been a period of reform , performance and transformation, with the country moving towards “big changes” at a rapid pace. Addressing the discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Lok Sabha and the House passing a laudatory resolution on development, Modi said it would give constitutional strength to future generations to feel proud of the country's values.

Addressing the opposition, he said: “It is true that not everyone has the capacity to do these things. Some people are brave to face it while others flee the battlefield. But going forward, the speeches that have been delivered today, we have sensitivity, determination and sympathy… This also takes up the mantra 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. He added that “the country has moved rapidly towards great changes and all members of the House have made important contributions. Such works have been achieved, which people have been waiting for for centuries,” he added . For generations, people dreamed of a single Constitution, but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, which granted special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he said said and noted that several other important decisions like criminalization of instant triple talaq have been taken. “Several challenges have been addressed and the country has been given proper leadership. We can say with satisfaction that the work that many generations have been waiting for for centuries has been accomplished in the 17th Lok Sabha,” Modi said. “These five years have been one of reform, execution and transformation. It is rare that we reform, achieve and also witness transformation. The country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha,” he said. The government has been a source of comfort to people living on the margins of society, he said, highlighting steps taken to empower the transgender community. A transgender person was also awarded the Padma award, he added. India held the G20 presidency during this period and each state presented its country's strength and identity before the world, he said. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/lok-sabha-has-taken-decisions-awaited-by-many-generations-says-pm-modi/articleshow/107588596.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos