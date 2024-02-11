Trump Claims He Saw Migrant Steal Refrigerator During Chaotic NRA Rally: Live





Supreme Court Justice Kagan questions Colorado decision to disqualify Trump

Former President Donald J. Trump delivered a rambling speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, where he told a crowd of supporters that he recently killed the border security deal, saw a migrant steal a refrigerator and claimed the name of the state would be changed if he was not elected. president.

The remarks followed a speech the previous night by Mr. Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which he told the crowd that he wished the general election could be held on Tuesday after winning the Republican caucus in the state. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley did not lose to any of these candidates.

Her campaign spokesman said the election was rigged in Mr. Trump's favor and that Ms. Haley was focused on winning the election in her home state of South Carolina. Mr. Trump is currently leading the polls in this election.

In Pennsylvania, the former president bragged about his do-nothing attitude on guns while in office during a speech at the National Rifle Association's Great American Outdoor Show, his first campaign stop in the 'State. The former president previously said mass shootings were a mental health issue.

The next two primary elections will take place in South Carolina and Michigan at the end of the month.

Everything You Need to Know About Super Tuesday But Were Afraid to Ask

Super Tuesday, the most important day of the US presidential primary season, arrives early next month and promises to have a decisive, if perhaps somewhat disappointing, impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races.

All but one of her challengers have disappeared, leaving only Nikki Haley, the well-funded but underperforming former UN ambassador, still in the running.

But even she might not make it to Super Tuesday (even though she promised she would), because the next Republican primary will be in her home state of South Carolina, and current polls indicate that l he former governor of the Palmetto State could face another test against her. her own turf, further humiliation after she received fewer votes than any of those candidates appeared on the Nevada ballot.

Is there any way to call an election next Tuesday? an arrogant Mr. Trump gloated on stage in Las Vegas after the result.

That's all I want. I want to call an election for next Tuesday.

However, if Ms. Haley can somehow conjure up an upset victory at South Carolina on February 24 or Michigan on February 27, it will be the Super Tuesday game and we could end up with a very interesting.

The Democratic contest also appears one-sided, with President Joe Biden once again appearing to be his party's nominee as he seeks a second term in the White House, despite concerns about his advancing age and still-poor poll numbers.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Tuesday in time for it to arrive:

Joe SommerladFebruary 10, 2024 11:00 p.m.

1707605518M. Trump says Pennsylvania will change its name if he is not elected president

While speaking at a National Rifle Association event in Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump told a crowd of supporters that the state would change its name if he was not elected president.

Michelle Del ReyFebruary 10, 2024 10:51 p.m.

1707595200Recap: Trump wins Nevada caucuses uncontested after Nikki Haley isn't beaten by anyone

The former president would end the night with more than 90 percent of the vote, his largest margin of victory by far, thanks to his only competitive rival Nikki Haley who opted to participate Tuesday in a state-sanctioned primary that did not did not award any prizes. all delegates. As a result, Mr. Trump will leave the state with 26 more delegates to add to his total as he builds support at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Wait until you find out who Ryan Binkley is and how he got away with it…

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 8:00 p.m.

1707588000 Cautious candor needed from Biden campaign after candidates' ages take center stage

President Joe Biden likely hoped the special counsel's 388-page report would put aside a lingering question about his handling of classified materials.

And indeed, even though special counsel Robert Hurs' report said Biden deliberately kept classified documents at his home in Delaware and in a think tank's office, he also said he would not recommend d criminal charges against the president.

The good news ends there for the president. Of note, Attorney General Merrick Garland nominated Hur, a Republican who Donald Trump nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney for Maryland. Garland did so after Trump sought to use the entire department as his personal legal defense weapon. It was supposed to be a show of impartiality towards the current president.

But Hur's nomination could have given Republicans their most powerful weapon yet. This forced a conversation about Biden's age and whether that makes him fit to be president for another term to the forefront. The report has become the equivalent of being hit with a rubber hose: it may not be fatal, but it will hurt him a little.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 6:00 p.m.

1707584400ANALYSIS: Four Trump wins in one day means chaos for everyone

For what seemed like the first time in weeks, Thursday was a day of good news for the former president, who spent years baselessly portraying himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy to keep him in office. away from the White House.

Even as his rivals face the same treatment, Mr. Trump tells his supporters that he is the victim of a militarized Justice Department and a two-tiered justice system, ignoring thousands of pages of evidence against him. He will take into account the electoral victories he has won and call any losses rigged against him. His own lawyer stood before the nation's highest court to call a violent attack that risked millions of Americans' votes criminal, and none of the judges blinked.

Looked at another way, a barrage of news on a good day for the likely Republican presidential nominee, who is relying on his autocratic, revenge-based campaign, is a big flashing red light for our deteriorating democracy, its institutions too slow or poorly equipped to respond.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 5:00 p.m.

1707580800Kamala Harris tears up Biden special adviser's report

Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden after an unflattering report on his conduct was released by a Republican special prosecutor. The report by Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland, called into question the president's ability to remember key moments and facts. The vice president said the report and comments made about the president's age and memory were gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate. Harris cited her own experience as a prosecutor when discussing the report and called it clearly politically motivated. And so, I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect a higher level of integrity than what we've seen, he said. -she adds.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 4:00 p.m.

1707573600So, was January 6 beautiful or criminal?

Donald Trump and his lawyer seem to have divergent opinions…

Alex Woodward explains why this could be a problem:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 2:00 p.m.

1707562800Trump's hypocrisy at Supreme Court ballot eligibility hearing announced by Seth Meyers

We have not accepted that this was an attempt to overthrow the government, Mr. Mitchell said at the hearing.

Something tells me that Trump won't be very happy with this argument, responded Mr. Meyers. This doesn't really fit on a baseball cap: shameful, criminal, violent, but still eligible!

Amelia Neath has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 11:00

1707552000Profile: Jonathan Mitchell, the conservative lawyer who defends Trump at the Supreme Court

Mr. Mitchell, 47, is a law professor, legal theorist and former Texas solicitor general known for finding loopholes to aggressively advocate for his clients, often with conservative agendas.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 08:00

1707541200Trump's motion for mistrial in E Jean Carroll case fails

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump's request for a mistrial in the defamation case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll.

Mr Trump lost his case and was ordered to pay $83 million last month after Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled he defamed the writer after she publicly accused him of sexual assault.

The former president's lawyers requested a mistrial, arguing that Ms. Carroll's suppressed death threats constituted destruction of evidence.

But in a court filing Wednesday, Mr. Kaplan denied the motion, saying it was a fair trial and that allowing a mistrial would be completely unnecessary.

Julia Reinstein has the details:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 10, 2024 05:00

