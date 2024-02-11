PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during UAE visit





New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Tuesday, during which he will hold in-depth talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will inaugurate the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. This would be the prime minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing the trip. Modi and Al Nahyan will discuss ways to further deepen, broaden and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, he said. “The Prime Minister will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE,” the MEA said. “Upon his invitation, the Prime Minister will attend the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as the chief guest and deliver a special address at the summit,” the MEA said in a statement. He said Modi would also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, adding that he would also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City. “India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multifaceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic ties,” the MEA said. Following Modi's historic visit to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement System (LCS) in July 2023 to promote the use of the Indian Rupee and AED (Arab Emirates Dirham). united) for cross-border transactions. The two countries are among each other's largest trading partners, with bilateral trade worth around $85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment in 2022-23. “The strong and vibrant Indian community of approximately 3.5 million people constitutes the largest expatriate group in the UAE. Their positive and much-appreciated contribution to the development of their host country has been a focal point. “an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement,” the MEA said. PTI (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

