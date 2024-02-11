Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan scores 100 without batting in key Nawaz Sharif encounter | World News





Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Saturday that President Arif Alvi would invite the PTI to form the government after securing a majority in the National Assembly, local media reported.

Imran Khans PTI supporters in Karachi on Saturday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Faced with the delay in the publication of Pakistan's election results, the PTI has called for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote, with independent candidates leading with 100 seats.

Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now

Gohar Khan, chairman of Imran Khan's PTI party and the former prime minister's lawyer, called on “all institutions” in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate. At a press conference, Gohar Khan said that if the full election results were not released by Saturday evening, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday in front of government offices to return the election results in all the country. Follow live updates on Pakistan Election Results 2024

Pakistan, population 241 million, voted in a general election on February 8, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

Imran Khan and his political rival and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory on Friday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when rapid political action is needed to address multiple challenges.

Some reports claim that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) are steadfastly pursuing the path of establishing governments in the Centre, Punjab and Balochistan. Both parties are moving forward cautiously, preserving their strategies while delicately negotiating the contours of a possible power-sharing agreement. On Sunday, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is expected to convene important meetings in Lahore and Islamabad to deliberate on the details of their coalition proposal, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Election Results 2024: Latest Updates The PTI has decided to hold the protest after the party's central committee meeting. “Peaceful protests” across Pakistan were announced at 2 p.m. on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote. Hundreds of Imran Khan's supporters gathered in the northwestern city of Peshawar, led by two of his aides who said they had been declared losers despite being declared losers. won the polls. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan's lawyer claimed that President Alvi would invite his party to form the government. He claimed that the PTI won the elections with 170 seats in the National Assembly. However, according to official results, the party has 100 seats. Alvi was a senior member of the PTI before Imran Khan appointed him as the country's president in 2018. The PML-N and PPP had won 73 and 54 seats, respectively. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had obtained 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) won three and two seats, respectively. The MWM and the BNP won one seat each. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. The election for one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate. A total of 169 seats are needed to obtain a simple majority out of a total of 336 seats, which include seats reserved for women and minorities. disconnection of cell phones. Meanwhile, Pakistan's courts have been flooded with legal challenges as candidates contested provisional results in their constituencies in a bid to turn the tide. A large majority of those who filed such challenges were PTI-backed independent candidates, including prominent politicians such as Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera, former KP finance minister Taimoor Jhagra and former KP chairman Mahmood Jan, Islamabad-based lawyer Shuaib Shaheen, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, as well as Usman Dar's mother Rehana Dar. In Lahore, the victories of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Attaullah Tarar and former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif were attacked in separate petitions before the high court, which alleged a handling forms 47. ABOUT THE AUTHOR



