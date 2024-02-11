The still popular Indonesian leader





Joko Widodo's phenomenal rise from a riverside slum to Indonesia's presidency highlights how far the world's third-largest democracy has moved from a brutal authoritarian era he ten years ago. As his second and final five-year term ends in October, Widodo, seen by some as the Barack Obama of Asia, leaves a legacy of impressive economic growth and an ambitious range of infrastructure projects topped with a $33 billion (A$51 billion) relocation plan. Indonesia's congested capital to the border island of Borneo. Dismissed as a political lightweight by his rivals when he won the presidency in 2014, Widodo built a reputation as a soft-spoken reformer who promised to fight poverty and inequality by harnessing abundant resources and l Indonesia's tourist attraction to propel its economy, the largest in the South-East. Asia. Joko Widodo was initially pushed aside by his rivals when he won the Indonesian presidency in 2014. (AP PHOTO) He served as mayor of the city of Solo, where he was born into a working-class family in illegally built shacks along a river, then became governor of the capital, Jakarta, before winning his first presidential term. Critics say it thrived on political compromises, became beholden to political party supporters and hosted former generals who served under the late authoritarian leader Suharto. Widodo was widely criticized when he named Prabowo Subianto his main challenger in two presidential elections as defense minister in 2019, after winning his second term. “I am aware that there are people who call me stupid, idiot, ignorant, pharaoh, imbecile,” Widodo said in his state of the nation address last year . “What breaks my heart is that the polite culture and noble character of this nation seem to have disappeared. Freedom and democracy are being used to express malice and slander.” A special forces general accused of committing human rights atrocities during the Suharto era, Subianto is now the favorite in the February 14 elections. His vice presidential running mate is Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the mayor of Surakarta, Widodo's hometown in Central Java province. The story continues Prabowo Subianto (right) is vying for the presidency with his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's son. (AP Photo) Widodo's son did not meet the 40-year-old age requirement for his candidacy, but the Constitutional Court chaired by the president's brother-in-law made an exception in a ruling last year. Also known as Jokowi, Widodo, now 62, often mingled with working-class crowds in cheap sneakers and rolled-up sleeves to check on their concerns. He has taken selfies with hordes of journalists and is one of the biggest fans of Metallica, the American heavy metal band whose concerts he watched in the Indonesian capital when he was governor of Jakarta. Widodo has enjoyed a consistently high approval rating, above 70 percent, in recent months, an impressive feat in the final years of a decade-long presidency. Asked by reporters what he would do after his departure, Widodo said he plans to return to his family in his hometown, where his political journey began, and take an active role in protecting the 'environment. “That’s the plan,” Widodo told Bloomberg Television in a recent interview. “But sometimes plans can change.”

