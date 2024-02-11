Chinese companies set to benefit from frontrunner Prabowo Subianto's victory in Indonesian presidential election





A few days before Indonesians vote for their first new president in a decade opinion polls favor a former general determined to pursue an economic strategy anchored on commercial ties with China while pledging to maintain a more neutral foreign policy stance between Washington and Beijing. As a leader in the February 14 election Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has pledged to build on President Joko Widodo's pro-business policies, which include an eight-fold increase in Chinese foreign investment during his 10 years in office. Chinese companies are likely to benefit the most given the positive economic relations Jokowi has established with Beijing, said Dedi Dinarto, senior Indonesia analyst at political consultancy Global Counsel, using a popular nickname for the president. These ties should continue under Prabowo, he added.

Many Southeast Asian countries must juggle their economic dependence on China with security concerns that favor a more nuanced approach toward Beijing and the West. But Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million inhabitants the largest Muslim population in the world sees itself as a rising middle power, capable of effectively managing this dichotomy. When Jokowi took office in 2014, he launched an ambitious economic and infrastructure program that, combined with the adoption of key trade reforms, allowed Indonesia to grow at an average rate of 5% per year. At that time, China became one of its major countries sources of foreign direct investment , totaling $7.4 billion last year, according to government data. For comparison, FDI from the United States amounted to $3.28 billion. 07:52 Indonesian Elections 2024: Will Indonesia vote in a political dynasty? Indonesian Elections 2024: Will Indonesia vote in a political dynasty? The investment included Beijing's participation in the construction of the region's first high-speed rail line in Indonesia under the Belt and Road Initiative, with the project put into operation last year . Indonesia also benefits as the largest supplier of nickel sulfate to China. Economic continuity has been at the heart of Prabowos' campaign pledge and, in a move that has drawn criticism from some of the president's allies, he has Jokowis' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. Surveys show the ticket could reach the 50 percent threshold required to win in the first round. The other presidential candidates, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, have been more wary of the country's dependence on China, but Analysts say foreign policy is unlikely to change much, regardless of who wins. Whoever wins will inherit the same set of structural problems and opportunities, said Evan Laksmana, senior fellow for Southeast Asian military modernization at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. One risk for Indonesian diplomats could be Prabowo's style of speaking exaggeratedly on controversial issues. Last year, during a trip to Singapore, he proposed a peace plan to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Russia-friendly plan that seemed to surprise the rest of the Indonesian government, a was ridiculed by most Western observers and left Ukrainians furious. Prabowo also spoke out against Western double standards at a forum in November and responded to an Italian diplomat's question about the European Union by saying that there had been a change in the world and now we no longer really needed Europe. Singapore's late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, in his memoirs, called Prabowo quick but inappropriate in his outspokenness. Yet as defense minister, Prabowo has often sought a middle path in the geopolitical struggle between the United States and China, two countries he considers good friends. Analysts say this is the approach he is likely to maintain if he gains access to the Istana Merdeka, Indonesia's presidential palace. From a foreign policy perspective, this is a real headache, Laksmana said. You might see something you like one day, then something you don't like another. With Prabowo, you get unpredictability rather than a clear victory for the United States or China.

