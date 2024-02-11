Haley challenges Trump at home in South Carolina as Republican primary approaches





CONWAY, S.C. — With the South Carolina Republican primary just two weeks away, Nikki Haley is challenging Donald Trump on his home turf as the former president turns to his familiar playbook of personal attacks as he attempts to crush his last great rival for the vote. nomination.

Trump, turning his campaign to the Southern state days after an easy victory in Nevada, drew a huge crowd of supporters to a rally Saturday afternoon in Conway, near Myrtle Beach, by touting his tenure and repeating his false claims that the 2020 election he lost was rigged, slandering the news media he considers biased against him, and launching attacks against Haley, her husband, and President Joe Biden.

In his rally speech, Trump insulted Haley by using his derisive nickname for her, Birdbrain, and praised South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who supported him early on. Trump claimed he chose Haley to be ambassador to the United Nations in 2017 and represent America on the world stage only because he was motivated to make McMaster his second-in-command, governor of South Carolina.

She did a job. She was fine. She was fine. But I didn't put it there because I wanted it at the United Nations, he said. I wanted to take your lieutenant governor, who is right here, and make him governor.

I wanted it because I felt he deserved it,” Trump added.

Trump, who has long been the favorite in the GOP presidential race, has won three states in a row and is looking to use the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary to eliminate Haley's chances and fully focus on a rematch expected with Biden in the general elections.

Haley avoided the Nevada caucuses, condemning the contest as rigged to benefit Trump, and instead focused on South Carolina, launching a two-week bus tour across the state where she served as governor of 2011 to 2017.

Speaking to about a few hundred people gathered outside a historic opera house in Newberry, Haley on Saturday described Trump as an erratic and self-centered figure with little focus on the American people.

She highlighted how he exerted his influence on the Republican Party last week, successfully pressuring Republican lawmakers in Washington to reject a bipartisan deal on border security and publicly pressuring the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to consider leaving her post.

What is happening? Haley said. On the day of all the losses, he had his fingerprints everywhere, she added.

Haley resumed her questions about Trump's mental health, an attack she has ramped up since a Jan. 19 speech in which he repeatedly confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Haley, 52, has called for mental competency tests for politicians throughout her campaign, a way to contrast Trump, 77, and Biden, 81.

Why do we need an octogenarian to run for office? she asked. Why can't they give up their power?

One person in the crowd shouted, “Because they’re grumpy old men!”

They're grumpy old men, Haley said.

Haley then continued her argument while speaking to reporters, citing a report released Thursday by the special prosecutor investigating Biden's possession of classified documents. The report describes Biden's memory as poor.

The American can do better than two octogenarians for president, Haley said.

Bob Pollard, a retired firefighter, said he couldn't support Trump because he was a maniac, adding that Trump's campaign, in which he frequently talks about retaliation and his personal grievances, has turned into a personal vendetta.

Harlie O'Connell, a longtime South Carolina resident who supports Haley, said she is considering supporting the eventual GOP nominee, but prefers it to be someone younger.

It's just time to get some fresh blood, O'Connell said.

Her husband, Mike O'Connell, contrasted the candidates' approach to foreign policy and said he wanted the United States to continue helping Ukraine in its war against Russia, as Haley promised.

We must encourage friendships, not discourage them, he said of international relations.

Trump, in his remarks and in a social media post Saturday, criticized foreign aid in general and Congress's plan to provide nearly $100 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel. He also reiterated his praise for foreign strongmen, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin very smart, very sharp, describing Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbn as one of the toughest men, and saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping is smart because he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist.

At another point in his speech, he intensified his years-old attacks on the NATO military alliance. Trump suggested that if one of the member countries was attacked by Russia but had not met its military spending goals under the alliance, not only would America fail to protect that military ally, but Trump would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants.

In a very personal attack, Trump repeatedly asked why Haley's husband, Michael Haley, who is deployed for a year in Africa with the South Carolina National Guard, was not on the campaign trail. Trump, whose own wife, Melania Trump, did not join him during his campaign, asked: What happened to her husband? Where is he? He left. They had. They had.

Haley responded sharply in a post on X, saying: Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.

Trump also stepped up his attacks on the media, slandering the press at least half a dozen times, with the crowd signaling their agreement with boos.

He concluded with a sometimes apocalyptic view of the country, listing ills ranging from dirty, crowded airports to looming nuclear war and, if he loses the election, predicting that the stock market would collapse as it did in 1929. triggering the Great Depression. He called his supporters who were prosecuted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol hostages unjustly imprisoned for extended periods of time. »

He made his lengthy lament while speaking about an instrumental song that QAnon followers have claimed as their anthem.

In Conway, people began lining up to see Trump hours before the doors opened to the arena where he was scheduled to take the stage later.

Organizers set up outdoor screens to allow an overflow crowd to watch.

The city is located along the Grand Strand, a large stretch of the northern South Carolina coast that is home to Myrtle Beach and Horry County, one of the most conservative places in the state and a central area of ​​the Trump's base of support in the state at home. past campaigns.

Murrells Inlet native Tim Carter said he has supported Trump since 2016 and will do so again this year.

“We are here to defend Trump, improve our economy, close our borders and create more jobs for our people,” said Carter, a pastor and military veteran who runs a drug treatment ministry.

Cheryl Savage of Conway, who waited in the stands to hear Trump, said the former president was “here to help us.” Savage said she supported Haley during her first gubernatorial campaign in 2010, but now feels she is hurting herself by remaining in the governorship. the race.

He deserves a second Trump term, Savage said. He did a fantastic job for four years.

Price was reported in New York and Pollard in Newberry, South Carolina.

