Xi Jinping, the Chinese president who was much less popular than he seems to believe

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping after their meeting in Hano, December 13, 2023.

Atlantic: A survey carried out intelligently in China to circumvent communist censorship demonstrates that the popularity of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party is eroding. How was this poll carried out in a country where censorship dominates and when it is difficult to assess Chinese public opinion because foreign companies are generally prohibited from conducting surveys inside the country? What are the main lessons from this survey and the results of this study?

Emmanuel Lincot: Harvard academics conducted an opinion survey on the basis of anonymity and by choosing an indirect and virtual questionnaire allowing them to say that Xi Jinping's popularity was less great than previously believed. Without denigrating their work, I would say that we can achieve exactly the same result, and probably less expensively, by speaking Chinese and interviewing a very wide range of people. All you have to do is go from one city to another, ask your neighbor on the train or the taxi driver with a few questions what he thinks of his current condition and you will very quickly have a fairly precise account of the situation. In the past, this was called taking the pulse of society. At university, this is what we call doing field sociology. And today, all the testimonies agree in China: people express themselves quite openly on any social subject in a frank manner in everything that concerns nationalism but much more allusively when it comes to criticizing power. However, everyone understood that the emotion caused by the sudden death of former Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in somewhat surprising conditions, was a way of criticizing Xi Jinping himself, to cite just one example. Does this mean that China is ripe for political change? I do not believe that.

Could this poll have serious consequences in China and within those in power? Does this study reveal a change within the population?

No, your first question since in China this type of information coming from foreign organizations is censored. At the same time, this survey is nothing extraordinary in the sense that it tells us nothing about what the Chinese already think and know. In a regime like this, the danger would be that people would no longer be afraid. However, the regime continues to frighten and therefore no one dares to challenge it directly, not even within it where the most reformist members of the Party have all been excommunicated or are incapable of doing harm. What resides in Xi Jinping is order. In this, he will not allow the slightest deviation from conduct, the slightest dispute. Its threat is the late Soviet regime, the disappearance of which constantly serves as a counter-model. And the Chinese, in general, ask for nothing other than order and growth. In comparison with a very large number of countries, many are not far from thinking that they live in a society where the situation is not so bad, with a country respected outside its borders. Growth is certainly not necessarily there and youth unemployment is increasing, but the majority of Chinese people also know that the freedoms acquired are an irreversible right. In short, none have nostalgia for the Mao years.

Has the level of discontent in China against Xi Jinping reached a stage, particularly since the end of the pandemic and after the drastic restrictions during lockdowns?

Believing that the silent majority is angry with Xi Jinping is an optical illusion. Many love Xi Jinping for the fight against corruption that he has led. They also appreciate the concrete measures taken in the fight against the environment. Go to Beijing or other big cities: the depollution of the atmosphere there is spectacular. As surprising as it may seem, the memory of the pandemic is very distant. And not all cities have been affected so drastically by health restrictions. Of all, Shanghai and Wuhan were the most affected by containment measures. This is less true for other cities or the capital. As such, I strongly invite your readers to read the testimony of the former correspondent of Le Monde, now returned to France, Frdric Lematre in Five Years in Xi Jinping's China. It is an extremely measured and very interesting testimony on China in recent years.

Are the results of the study likely to worry Chinese leaders? The Chinese Communist Party relies on the presumption that the public thinks the party is extremely popular. But if citizens are suddenly unhappy with the party, could it have a snowball effect? This dynamic already brought down communist regimes in Eastern Europe in the 1980s

China today is in no way comparable to the USSR or the countries of Eastern Europe yesterday. On the one hand, the international situation is very different. The USSR in the 80s was at war in Afghanistan, Poland had tried to rise up. China is today a stable country, it is not at war, and its economy still makes it an attractive center to this day. Who was going to invest on the other side of the Berlin Wall during the Gorbachev era? Moreover, we must rejoice at this difference in situation. Can we imagine for a single moment what chaos would represent in this country and for the rest of the world? There is precisely a consensus in China between the Party and civil society: the refusal of chaos. Historically, the Chinese have experienced what this means and do not want to repeat this kind of experience. So, yes, we can imagine that the Politburo is attentive to this type of poll as it was (this is what the Tiananmen papers reveal to us) to the demands of Solidarity in Poland in the 1980s, but that does not mean that the Party will suddenly change its policy with regard to public opinion, especially since the Chinese are comforted in the idea that the reforms undertaken so far have enabled a majority of the population to escape poverty in around forty years.