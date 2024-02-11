Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI supporters protest against allegations of electoral fraud





Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other political outfits on Sunday staged protests across the country against allegations of fraud in the general elections. The situation in Pakistan is tense due to the delay in election results.

Some reports suggest that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates are leading or have won, amid allegations of “rigging” by the defeated parties. Despite the lack of clarity at this stage, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed victory and declared his party to be the “biggest party”.

However, he admitted not having the figures and invited his allies to form the government. “We do not have sufficient majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite our allies to join the coalition so that we can make joint efforts to get Pakistan out of its problems,” Sharif told supporters of the coalition. left Friday.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has tasked his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to forge alliances with major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P and others. PML-N and Istehkam-i-Pakistan party's joint candidate Khurram Shahzad Nawaz emerged victorious from NA-48 (Islamabad-III) with 69,699 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and Sharif's main rival Imran Khan, who is in jail, also claimed victory and said he wanted to form a government. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said “all institutions” in Pakistan should respect the mandate of the people. He added that Khan would choose the country's next prime minister.

Pakistan's PPPscion and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, admitted that his party would not be able to form a government on its own. He refrained from confirming any meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Additionally, Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir hailed the “successful conduct” of the elections and said the country needed “steady hands” to move away from the politics of “anarchy and of polarization,” according to news agency PTI.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), none of the major players in Pakistani politics has managed to cross half of the 133 number on their own.

PTI-backed independent candidates won over 100 seats while the PML-N secured 72 seats. The PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won 54 seats, mainly in the party's stronghold Sindh.

Other smaller parties together won around 27 seats and could play a role if a coalition government is formed, according to the ECP. To form a government in Pakistan, a party must win 133 of the 265 seats in the National Assembly.

The country's 241 million citizens voted Thursday in a general election amid an economic crisis and militant violence.

The PML-N and the PPP, the two main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition government after Imran Khan's ouster in April 2022, were at odds during the election campaign. As counting draws to a close, no party has secured a majority, indicating the need for a coalition.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/pakistan-supporters-of-imran-khans-pti-protest-against-alleged-rigging-of-general-elections-417020-2024-02-11

