Haley to troll Trump in South Carolina with mobile billboard highlighting his age





The issue of candidates' ages, long a feature of the presidential campaign, took on added importance when the special counsel investigating Biden's handling of classified materials released his report on the issue on Thursday. While concluding that no criminal charges were warranted, the report presented a damaging portrait of Biden's mental acuity.

Horry County, the location of Trump's Saturday rally, is a conservative stronghold where Trump won nearly half the vote in a still-crowded 2016 presidential primary and one of the least fertile grounds for Haley in the competition this month. Her campaign's decision to send a roving billboard truck to the heart of MAGA country highlights Haley's brash approach to berating Trump now that the race is a head-to-head matchup and she remains far behind .

His recent offensive against Trump, after months of lukewarm criticism of the front-runner, comes as the former South Carolina governor is well behind Trump in his home state. Trump racked up the strongest early Republican support in the state and kept a firm grip on South Carolina's conservative base.

Haley and her top campaign aides have said she plans to stay in the primary race for the long term, regardless of her performance in South Carolina, and that she has no reason to withdraw before the Voters in Super Tuesday states don't vote in early March.

Since announcing her candidacy a year ago, Haley has called for a new, younger leader for the party and the country. But she has recently stepped up her criticism of Trump, including during a Saturday Night Live segment last weekend.

Trump also went after Haley, posting on Truth Social on Friday a 2012 video of Haley at a Mitt Romney rally mistakenly praising then-President Barack Obama instead of Romney, and the criticizing him for taking his campaign money from Democratic donors.

Donald may be suffering from memory problems, Haley, 52, responded, asking if Trump had forgotten that he had donated to Democratic politicians.

Haley embarks on a bus tour Saturday to stops in rural South Carolina.

