Prabowo tramples his rivals before the presidential election

Mr. Anies also said that Indonesia would benefit from stronger and more diversified foreign investments from Australia and other countries, and believes that Indonesia could become a voice for the Global South on the global stage .

But polls show the former academic has convinced less than 30 percent of the country's 205 million eligible voters of his plans. A strong end to Prabowo's campaign this weekend could mark the end of his presidential hopes.

Strong man to showman

Hundreds of thousands of Prabowo supporters gathered at a stadium in central Jakarta on Saturday, the final day of the campaign, in a powerful show of support for the former military general and his running mate, Mr Joko's eldest son , Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, right, and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka at a rally in Jakarta on Saturday.

Mr Prabowo, who remains defense minister in Mr Jokos's cabinet, has promised to manage Indonesia's extraordinary wealth for the benefit of all its people.

Mr. Prabowo's shrewd campaign transformed him from strongman to showman. The more pugilistic figure who led elite special forces during the bloody final years of Suharto's rule in the 1990s surfaced briefly on Saturday when he warned against foreign interference.

Brothers and sisters, do not allow yourselves to be pitted against each other by foreign nations, do not allow yourselves to be continually lied to. We must become a great and prosperous country, so we must maintain harmony and unity.

It is unclear whether he was referring to the United States and its allies, who are working to push back a more aggressive China in the region.

The winner of this three-way competition must obtain more than half of the votes cast on Wednesday to avoid a second round with the runner-up. The third candidate is former provincial governor Ganjar Pranowo.

In line with other recent surveys, a Lembaga Survei Indonesia poll found that Mr Prabowo would win 51.9 percent of the vote, Mr Anies 23.3 percent and Mr Ganjar 20.3 percent. The poll interviewed 1,220 people between January 29 and February 5.

All three candidates support Mr Joko Golden Indonesia's policy of Indonesia becoming the world's fifth largest economy by 2045, with a GDP of US$7.3 trillion ($11.2 trillion) and income per inhabitant reaching 25,000 dollars.

The election campaign is all about jobs, education and reducing inequality, but this election is also about the foreign investment needed to fuel that economic growth.

Mr Prabowo and Mr Ganjar both pledged to continue the controversial nickel debasement policy that has attracted billions of dollars from Chinese companies and increased Indonesian exports of processed ore from $3 billion in 2014 to $30 billion. dollars last year.

The increase in supply has caused nickel prices to fall, which is why Anies' camp wants to re-evaluate this policy.

Nickel exit path

Mr. Anies also wants greater diversification of foreign investments.

China is really big here. But we need those who are small to also be big. So I would like to see Australia intervene more, he said. He said that currently the Australians are going around us and we are looking north all the time rather than south. We will be neighbors forever. Why don't we work together?

Mr Anies said the government he led would honor all existing contracts, as it charts a good path out of the current approach on nickel towards a more cautious devaluation policy.

His camp wants to develop value-added industries in other resources, as well as renewable energy. He also wants local communities to benefit more from resource extraction and criticizes tax exemptions given to Chinese investors who repatriated their profits.

Mr. Anies pursues an ambitious foreign policy that begins with Indonesia as the de facto leader of ASEAN and then expands globally. He wants Indonesia to become the voice of the global South. We need Indonesia back on the world stage. Not as a passive participant but actively using our message, our experience and our vision.

Okta Mila, her husband Fajar Romadoni and their baby Azzhiwa Maryam at the Prabowo rally on Saturday. Emma Connors

Many of Indonesia's influential families have rallied behind Mr. Prabowo, and Ganjar's campaign is backed by one of the country's largest political parties, the PDIP. Anies' campaign has the least funds and also claims that opposing camps have interfered with his efforts to reach voters.

Getting permits has been difficult and sometimes when we get them they are suddenly taken away. Two weeks ago I was in Madura, [an island to the north-east of the main Java island]they cut off electricity throughout the city, Mr. Anies said.

Anies' supporters share his view that it is time to break away from a country where long-established cliques at the national and provincial levels have the power to turn off the lights.

Small business owner Akang Herlan, who attended an Anies rally in Cianjur, West Java, voted for Mr Prabowo in the last election but opted for his rival because he is intelligent and pursues good growth policies. Another supporter, Aan Selamet, shares a similar opinion: all three candidates are good, but Anies is the best.

However, Prabowo's supporters believe he has a strong track record and will pick up where Mr Joko left off, including with Mr Gibran as vice president. Polls consistently show that more than 70 percent of Indonesians approve of the outgoing president, who has served a maximum of two five-year terms.

Okta Mila and her husband Fajar Romadoni arrived at the Prabowo rally at 11 a.m. with their little daughter and were still there four hours later. Ms. Okta noted that Prabowo's candidacy was supported by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and many Islamic leaders.

Prabowo has already proven himself to be a good leader. It's not just about talking, she says.