Trump says he warned his NATO ally: spend more on defense, otherwise Russia can do what it wants

BANGKOK: Perhaps nothing is more symbolic of Thailand's delicate balance between East and West than the Thai prime minister's suggestion that Arab News interview him at the local Starbucks in Chinatown , Chinese New Year's Day, a major celebration.

But then again, Srettha Thavisin is not a typical politician. Before becoming prime minister, he was a successful businessman, known for managing his schedule like a Swiss clock. In fact, he immediately sparks the conversation by saying his job is to sell Thailand, which he says hasn't happened in the past. But now, nearly six months after taking office, the real estate mogul turned politician says his top priority is traveling. and tell the world that his country is open for business.

Whether for investment, trade, exchanges such as tourism, education or technical assistance.

This is not an exaggeration (or you can say so because the proof is in the pudding, or should I say, the rice pudding), Srettha came to the meeting wearing a red T-shirt, the traditional Chinese New Year color. As we left the American Cafe and headed towards bustling China Town, it was overrun with tourists and locals, Chinese, Europeans and many Thais. A Danish family left very happy to have managed to take an unexpected selfie with the Prime Minister of the kingdom.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin spoke with Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas at a Starbucks in Bangkok's Chinatown on Saturday to mark the Chinese New Year.

Srettha jokes about a local tradition of not working on Chinese New Year. But he jokes: People say that if you work on Chinese New Year, you have to work hard all year round. But I worked. (And) every year when I take a day off for New Years, I still have to work hard every day.

When asked how Thailand manages to balance its relations between East and West, especially since China (its second largest trading partner and which has an ethnic component and cultural influence) does not get along not with the United States (Bangkok's first trading partner and which also cooperates on security), he says: Of course, because we are a neutral country. We are not in conflict with anyone here. You see the Eastern Europeans, you see the Russians and you see the Chinese, you see the Indians, you see the Japanese, you see the Koreans, you see the Europeans, you see the Americans.

Due (incidentally) to our diplomatic position, we are not part of the conflict. We believe in lasting peace and common prosperity.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was part of the ASEAN delegation to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' meeting in Riyadh last October.

Highlighting the benefits of investing in her country, Srettha said attracting skilled expatriate workers requires providing good amenities.

This is very important for business people, he said. For example, good international schools. Expatriates, like you, when you come, you come with your family. Where do your children go to school? You need to make sure you have excellent international schools.

As a former businessman, he sees clearly where the biggest opportunities lie, and one country tops the list: Saudi Arabia. In fact, this interview with Arab News was initially requested to mark the second anniversary of the restoration of Saudi-Thai relations, suspended from the early 1990s until January 2022 due to a diplomatic incident.

Since reconciliation, relations have improved significantly, with new trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. However, Srettha says there is great potential for deeper connections, having been very impressed by what he saw during a visit to the Kingdom last October.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on the sidelines of the GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh on October 20, 2023.



I met with SABIC, he said. They want to take care of everything related to agriculture. I met with Aramco, the largest oil company in the world. I met the PIF, the sovereign wealth fund. I met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

I was amazed by the scale of what you are trying to do and the potential of the country. Once again, the cross-border investments you have made across the world are something the world can admire and copy.

You don't just have financial power. You have the opportunity to read what you don't have and try to make it safe for your country. For example, food safety is very important.

Logistics, The Line (NEOM signature project), Riyadh Airport, your airport will be twice as big as Dubai Airport in the next 10 years. I mean, it's admirable. Just, you know, it really is.

Noting Saudi Arabia's environmental policies, including the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees across the Kingdom over the coming years, Srettha said this is an area in which Thailand could offer support, including by exporting saplings for replanting.

Saudi Arabia's greening project aims to grow 10 billion trees under the Saudi Green Initiative.

Thailand exports a lot of labor. Thai workers are found all over the world in many industries and are known for their strong work ethic and friendliness. There are currently around 8,000 Thai workers in Saudi Arabia. Warming relations mean that this figure could quickly increase.

According to him, the recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has seriously undermined one of the most lucrative markets for skilled Thai labor, namely Israel. During the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, around 1,200 people were killed, including at least 39 Thai nationals. The militants took some 240 hostages, including 32 Thai workers.

So far, 23 of them have been released as part of another hostage deal between Thailand and Hamas, brokered by third parties. Srettha wants the remaining hostages to be released.

Are we part of the conflict? Were not part of the conflict. All we want is peace and common prosperity. All we want is the safety of our people. All we want is the release of the eight remaining hostages. At this point, we still don't know if they are alive, he said.

Are we guilty? No. We went there to help grow the economy. They are not spies. They were on the ground.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is seen on a screen as he addresses Thai nationals freed by their Hamas captors as they arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, November 30, 2023.

Despite the damage caused to Thai nationals in the October 7 attack, Thailand joined other countries in calling on Israel to end its campaign of retaliation in the Gaza Strip, standing firm to its policy of neutrality.

We want a ceasefire, Srettha said. (When I talk to world leaders, I ask them): How do we end the conflict?

How can we talk about green energy? How to talk about economic development? How can we talk about trade and commerce when people are dying? I mean, it's just not right. It's just not right.

And this is not the only regional conflict in which Thai workers need to be extracted. When the crisis erupted in Sudan on April 15 last year, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to allow the Royal Thai Airforce to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn East African country. war.

We are grateful for that, Srettha said.

In this photo taken on March 3, 2022, Saudi authorities welcome Thai pilgrims who arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah aboard the first Saudia plane to fly directly from Thailand to Saudi Arabia after a three-decade hiatus.

About 5 percent of Thailand's population is Muslim. Every year, thousands of Thai nationals travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. This continued even during the long years of broken ties between the two countries.

Millions of people were traveling to Mecca, Srettha said.

Thai Muslims who spoke to Arab News said they would like the government to increase the quota of pilgrims allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage and the number of flights offered.

I don't know if they don't have enough quotas. Obviously they already have their flights there. As a government of the people, we must listen to their needs, he said.

Prime Minister Srettha received a gift of dates from Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas after an interview at a Starbucks in Bangkok's Chinatown on Saturday, to mark the Chinese New Year.

Thailand's predominantly Muslim southern provinces have seen decades of unrest. As a result, Srettha says her government is working to strengthen the local economy in the south to encourage stability.

If you follow Thailand for a long time, in the deep south there has been a problem, in the three or four provinces in the deep south there have been problems recently, he said.

I would like to see more people living in a rural area earning more income from agricultural products.

Srettha says he wants citizens to enjoy more personal freedoms and greater prosperity.

In general, the well-being of the population, he said. More money in your pocket. Free your heart to do what it wants, be who it wants to be.