Indonesia prepares for presidential election, ex-general expected to win

Jakarta (AFP) Indonesians vote Wednesday for a presidential election with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as the favorite after a campaign that mixed nationalist rhetoric and promises to continue the era of popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

The former general lost to Widodo in 2014 and 2019, but is on track to finally lead the world's third-largest democracy after rehabilitating his image.

The constitution bars Widodo from running for a third term, but his popularity reached unprecedented heights last year, with polls showing he likely would have won another election.

Instead, he plays the role of kingmaker for his defense chief and his eldest son, who have joined forces on the same ticket.

Polls predict Subianto will win a majority among nearly 205 million Indonesians who will dip their fingers in halal ink at more than 800,000 polling stations across the volcano-studded archipelago.

“What do I like? His perseverance. For me, he cares about people,” said Wilhelmina, a 51-year-old housewife in Jakarta, the capital, who goes by one name.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo are battling the 72-year-old for a possible runoff if he fails.

NGOs and his former military leaders accuse Subianto of ordering the kidnapping of democracy activists at the end of dictator Suharto's rule in the late 1990s, but his new “cuddly grandfather” persona has won over young voters.

Wilhelmina joined the student protests when Subianto allegedly targeted them, but she says she has forgiven him.

“That number was a thing of the past,” she said.

The defense chief's strongman credentials as a former special forces chief, his new social media image and the arrival of Widodo's eldest son have boosted his appeal.

The decision to recruit Gibran Rakabuming Raka sparked controversy after Widodo's brother-in-law passed a move to lower the age of candidates.

Their campaign gained momentum after the 36-year-old was allowed to run.

Young Widodo's popularity is linked to his father, who brought Indonesia relatively unscathed from the Covid-19 pandemic and returned it to 5% growth.

Analysts therefore believe that the vote will be a referendum on the administration of Widodo and Subianto.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is Subianto's closest rival but remains far behind in the polls. ISMOYO BAY / AFP

Subianto pledged to continue Widodo's ambitious economic development and infrastructure construction.

Baswedan instead promoted an opposition message targeting bad governance, while Pranowo offered free internet access to students and capitalized on his humble past.

But neither was able to match the star power of the Subianto campaign.

“It’s that simple, whether to continue Jokowi’s policies or not,” said Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Jakarta-based Atma Jaya Catholic University, using the president’s nickname.

“Another populist”

Voting begins at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday (22:00 GMT Tuesday) in far eastern Papua and ends at 1:00 p.m. on the other side of the country in jungle-covered Sumatra.

“Quick counts” should give a reliable indication of the winner. Official results are not expected before March.

Indonesia is a G20 economy that, under Widodo, has established itself as an emerging power in Southeast Asia.

Subianto says he wants to finish what Widodo started, making Indonesia an “advanced and prosperous” country.

More tricky for Widodo's potential successor will be the delicate task of balancing great power rivalries as the United States and China become increasingly locked in competition.

Subianto is committed to Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy.

“He sees China as a strategic partner, but he has a Western education. He will lean more toward the West,” Kenawas said.

Yet he attacked restrictions imposed by the European Union on products linked to deforestation, accusing the bloc of double standards.

Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka joined forces with Subianto Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

While some Indonesians revel in such nationalist grandiloquence, NGOs express concern about Subianto's rights record.

“The world will have another right-wing populist leader with a problematic past” if he wins, said Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian researcher at Human Rights Watch.

These ethical concerns also target Widodo, whose support for Subianto and Raka has raised fears that he will try to undermine democracy and install his own dynasty.

The army, which appears in the background, has returned to civilian life under Widodo and Subianto may not be as conciliatory with his former boss if he is elected, analysts say.

But for many Indonesians, it's about not fixing what they think isn't broken.

“He will continue Jokowi’s programs,” said Abdul Rosyid, an unemployed 20-year-old Subianto supporter.

“They are already good.”

