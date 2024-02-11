Trump threatens to 'encourage' Russia to attack NATO allies behind on payments





White House candidate Donald Trump said Saturday he would “encourage” Russia to attack NATO members who have failed to meet their financial obligations, his most extreme offensive against the military alliance yet. regarding which he has long expressed his skepticism.

As U.S. lawmakers debate new aid to Ukraine as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, the former president has repeatedly said it is unfair to commit the United States to defend the 30 other NATO member countries.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump described a conversation with another head of state at an unspecified NATO meeting.

“One of the presidents of a great country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' 'You didn't pay, are you a delinquent?'”

“No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do what they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.”

Trump told a campaign rally today that he would encourage Russia to "do whatever it wants" to any NATO member country that does not meet spending guidelines

— Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) February 10, 2024

Trump's remark comes after Senate Republicans on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan bill that would have included badly needed new funding for Ukraine, as well as aid to its ally Israel, as well as reforms to resolve the border crisis between the United States and Mexico.

The White House responded to Trump's claims, touting President Joe Biden's efforts to strengthen alliances around the world.

“Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Saturday evening.

“Rather than calling for war and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to strengthen American leadership,” Bates added.

“Deportation operation”

The Senate bill's death highlighted Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party, as its lawmakers acceded to the former president's calls to torpedo any deal in order to deny Biden a victory over the Republican Party. immigration before the November elections.

At Saturday's rally, Trump celebrated the collapse of the legislation, promising that, if re-elected, he would carry out a massive “deportation operation” on his first day in office.

“Let's not forget that this week we also had another massive victory that every conservative should celebrate. We crushed Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill,” Trump said at a rally in South Carolina.

“The whole group did a great job in Congress.”

Trump – whose first presidential campaign focused on building a “big, beautiful wall” on the US-Mexico border – said on Saturday that expelling migrants would be one of his first tasks.

“On day one, I will end all open border policies of the Biden administration and we will launch the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. We have no choice.”

The Senate is currently considering a foreign aid package that would completely decouple aid from the border issue.

The $95 billion package to be debated next week includes funding for Israel's fight against Hamas militants and for a key strategic ally, Taiwan. The lion's share, however, would help Ukraine replenish its stocks of munitions, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters a third year of war.

Haley's husband

At the South Carolina rally, Trump criticized Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador who is also running for the Republican Party nomination, even though her candidacy is almost certainly doomed because she is far behind her ex -boss in the race.

Addressing voters in Haley's home state, Trump asked about the whereabouts of her husband Michael, who has not been seen on the campaign trail because he is on a year-long military deployment to the country's Djibouti of the Horn of Africa.

“Where is her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband,” he said, raising his voice for effect dramatic.

Haley responded on social media platform X.

Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024

“Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief,” she said.

And Michael Haley had his own message for Trump, tagging the candidate in a post on the stupidest.” leads the pack. »

