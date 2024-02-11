Is the United States distracted from East Asia?

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have attracted international media attention. In the past, such international crises have spurred U.S. presidents into action. President Joe Biden, a veteran of the Cold War and the War on Terror, has reflexively and zealously brought the United States into them. Yet he also went verbally beyond past deliberate ambiguity on U.S. policy toward Taiwan and promised repeatedly to defend the island from attack or invasion by China. This interventionist policy in several regions of Europe, the Middle East and East Asia is dangerously overdone.

Whether American policymakers admit it or not, this is not the case: the United States has acted as the world's policeman since the end of World War II. At the time, other major powers had suffered catastrophic damage to their economies and societies. In contrast, the United States, largely spared from the damage, accounted for half of the remaining global economic output. The United States became the world's policeman not because of its security needs, but because it could. After the war, the United States' main potential adversary, the Soviet Union, had tempered its revolutionary expansionism and sought to rebuild its industrial capacity burned by the Nazi invasion. In addition, the United States has gained a lead in powerful new nuclear weapons technologies.

However, the world has changed a lot since the Allied victory in the World War and the end of the Cold War. Today, the United States only accounts for approximately 15 percent of global GDP but almost 40 percent of global military spending. This global overexploitation is currently unsustainable and unnecessary.

The Middle East, with its chronic instability and conflict, has forced the United States to intervene since the late 1970s to secure global oil supplies. Yet the hydraulic fracturing revolution has made The United States once again becomes the world's leading oil producer. Thus, the United States maintains land, sea, and air forces in the region to protect other countries' oil supplies, particularly those of wealthy countries in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Even if the fracking revolution had not happened, buying oil at international market prices would have been cheaper than paying expensive military forces to protect a lucrative product that circulates even during, around and through wars . As for the $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel, it appears to subsidize behavior counterproductive to a long-term two-state solution to the perennial conflicts over Palestine.

To begin with, Europe, the United States' main theater of concern during the Cold War, has declined in relative economic importance. The European Union's share of global GDP is declining and now represents less than 15 percent of the total. However, Europe's GDP remains significant compared to that of the most threatening country, Russia, whose GDP is less than 3 percent of the world total. With a GDP approximately five times that of Russia, Europeans must ensure their own defense and, more specifically, take responsibility for helping Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Increasing their aid to Ukraine and occupying the Russians costs less in lives and money than fighting the Russians directly. Although the Ukrainians did a heroic job in eliminating a third Russian combat forces Ukraine is much less strategic for the United States than for European countries. However, American aid has already exceeded 75 billion dollarsan enormous contribution to European security.

The United States must instead focus its attention and resources on what now appears to be the region most important to it: East Asia. Over the past decades, the East Asia's combined GDP rose to 26 percent of the global total. In this region, the rise of China, the United States' most likely future adversary, and its recent more assertive actions toward Taiwan and the South China Sea are worth monitoring. However, President Biden should stop deviating from the official US policy of ambiguity when it comes to Taiwan's defense.

The Chinese threat must be put into perspective. Xi Jinping recent purge of generals within the PLA indicates that he fears that the rot shown by the Russian military and its botched invasion of Ukraine could affect his own army in an attack on Taiwan. As in autocratic Russia, no one in despotic China has any incentive to tell the emperor that his military has no clothes. Additionally, Xi increased party and state involvement in the economy, which has already added to China huge economic problems caused by the inefficiency of public industries and banks. Therefore, the increase in relative GDP of the East Asian region and the potential of an emerging China should require the greatest attention and resources of the United States, but not so much as to cause concern excessive or hysteria.

Ivan R. Eland is a Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute and Director of the Independent Institutes Center on Peace and Freedom. He is the author of War and the Rogue Presidency. His Twitter is @Ivan_Eland.

Image: Shutterstock.com.