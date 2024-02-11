After Putin, could Tucker Carlson next interview Hamas and Iran?





In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to American talk show host Tucker Carlson at the Moscow Kremlin on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)

On February 8, controversial former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson aired an earlier recorded interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing both praise and anger, depending on one's position in the political spectrum. Carlson has even been accused of treason, notably by Ukraine supporters like the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnsontwo years after the start of Russia's invasion of its western neighbor, which sparked a major conflict that saw the US-led NATO alliance back the Kiev government. The interview was broadcast live on X (formerly Twitter), where Carlson set up shop, bypassing television networks altogether. Many on in a mocking tone, that the right-wing showman then interviews the leaders of Hamas or Iran, because they are both adversaries of the West and Israel. Some have made comparisons with interviews given by US media to the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah. Khomeini and the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. TUCKER INTERVIEW WITH PUTIN: JOURNALISM OR TREASURE? Social media erupts in debate over Tucker's upcoming interview with Putin. Is this a bold journalistic move or a betrayal of American values? Reminder: Journalists interviewed socialist and evil dictators https://t.co/0IkSHNYiHm pic.twitter.com/WFnKyTWjyC Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2024 Although Carlson is unlikely to meet the challenge, his erratic politics [including on the Middle East]anti-intervention positions and, above all, the quest for an audience mean that anything is possible. The New Arab contacted Mr Carlson via X just to be sure, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. What does Tucker Carlson think of Iran and Hamas? Carlson says his motivation behind the Putin interview was “peace.” In truth, although he is conservative, he represents a faction of the American right who has always been skeptical of U.S. foreign interventions, primarily from a budgetary perspective that believes money spent on war should go to “America First”, rather than lining pockets of the military-industrial complex that fights other people's wars. This faction is well represented in the base of former President Donald Trump, whose allies in Congress voted against new military aid to Ukraine. Following the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel, Carlson, while condemning the Palestinian group, expressed skepticism about U.S. military support for Israel. “There is a lot at stake in how we encourage Israel to respond to Hamas' horrific attacks. Wisdom and long-term thinking are essential, but you won't be surprised to learn that that's not what we get,” Carlson said presciently. “Wars beget more wars. The bigger the conflict, the uglier and more lasting the consequences. These are not complex observations but seem to elude our ruling class.” “It was an attack on America, [Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley] “That's what Haley said, when in reality it wasn't the case,” he added. “For this reason, we must 'finish Iran,' a nation of 90 million people,” he said mockingly, calling Haley's words “childish caprice.” “What exactly would happen to the United States if we declared war on Iran and started blowing up its infrastructure,” Carlson asked, warning of possible nuclear implications and an unprecedented energy crisis. Long before the genocidal war in Gaza, Carlson strongly opposed Donald Trump's assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and any further war with Iran. He even called on the United States to leave Iraq, an issue that remains relevant today. Of course, none of this means that Carlson sympathizes with Iran or Hamas. But love him or hate him, he's stumbled upon a rational, if old-fashioned, notion that to make peace you have to talk to… your enemies.

