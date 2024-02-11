Woman jailed for sending death threats to judge in Donald Trump case | US News





A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after making death threats against the judge presiding over Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Tiffani Shea Gish of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of using interstate communications with threat of kidnapping or injury in November, Sky News' US partner network NBC News reports.

Gish's plea comes more than a year after his arrest in connection with threatening voicemails left for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

The messages – which Gish admitted to leaving, according to court documents – indicated that Judge Cannon was being “marked for assassination” and would be shot in front of her family.

Gish has now been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Read more on Sky News: What investigations is Trump facing? Trump ordered to pay $83 million in defamation case

Image: The case overseen by Judge Cannon is expected to go to trial in May. Photo: US Senate via AP

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said holding Gish accountable “sends a strong message that we have no tolerance for these people.” […] seeking to undermine our democratic institutions by threatening the safety of the people who help those same institutions thrive.”

Separately, judges overseeing other cases involving former US President Trump have received threats.

In January, the judge presiding over the civil fraud case against Trump was the subject of a bomb threat hours before closing arguments.

And last year, a woman was charged in connection with threats made to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's federal election interference case.

Trump's legal problems

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:44 Trump called the case against him 'election interference'

Trump faces numerous criminal and civil cases as he campaigns to challenge Joe Biden in next November's US election.

The classified documents case overseen by Judge Cannon is expected to go to trial in May.

The case centers on classified documents discovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property more than a year after he left office. He is accused of having deliberately withheld information on national defense.

Trump and his co-defendants, his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance supervisor Carlos De Oliveira, have denied any wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/woman-jailed-for-sending-death-threats-to-judge-in-donald-trump-case-13068483 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos