Buy this all-American closed-end fund instead

Trade relations between the United States and China, cooperation strategy. American flags of America and China on the chess king on a … [+] chessboard. getty

Remember, about ten years ago, when we heard again and again that the coming decades would be entirely devoted to China?

If you ignored this prediction and stuck to well-established US investments (especially payment of dividends American stocks and funds), you have made a wise choice.

Our belief remains that the United States is the best place to find the best dividend payers, including our favorite high-yielding companies. closed-end funds (CEF).

I'll give you 16 of these US-focused CEFs to consider in a moment, along with specific reviews of two 17%+(!) yielding CEFs to avoid and one 6%+ payer. which deserves your attention now.

But back to China first, because I see that every year the situation seems to get worse for people putting their money in the country, which has prompted me to issue another warning.

In January 2022, I wrote that Chinese funds, including a CEF called the Morgan Stanley China A-Share Fund (CAF)were traps, noting that there are still a lot further declines are looming and investors mostly remain committed to their Chinese assets, despite the ever-increasing risk of doing so.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

This anticipated inconvenience is exactly what happened.

The 37.5% drop in CAF since then shows that these risks remained too great to make the country investable, which is why in February last year I wrote that risks in China still force investors to stick with U.S. funds: I continue to recommend holding the bulk of your portfolio in proven U.S. stocks with long-term earnings histories.

And now that even more desperate measures have been passed (like President Xi Jinping making short selling illegal), it's a good time to remind ourselves that when it comes to building long-term wealth, investing in the United States is always better than investing in China.

The good news on the CEF side is that a large number of high-yielding CEFs are investing exclusively in U.S. companies at a time when U.S. GDP growth is strong, inflation is increasingly under control, and confidence of consumers is rising.

Here are 16 such CEFs with yields of up to 18% (!) to consider:

CEF table CEF Insider

There's a lot of data here, but first let's focus on two of the biggest returns: the Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)which yields 17.4%, and the yield is 18.1% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM).

These two funds prove that while they are generally bullish on the United States, not all U.S. equity CEFs are good investments.

In terms of CLM and CRF, while these big payouts seem compelling at first glance, we need to keep in mind that both funds trade at significant premiums to net asset value (NAV), meaning that investors are willing to pay more for these funds than their portfolios are worth.

These premiums are a warning sign, because funds' premiums tend to fall quickly when a rising market hits a speed bump, dragging their market prices down with them.

And with the S&P 500 up nearly 4% this year from early February, there is a possibility of a near-term pullback. This makes this pair a must-have for us.

On the other side of the coin we have the most modest prices Gabelli Dividend and Income Trust (GDV), led by renowned value investor Mario Gabelli. As you can see in the table above, the Gabellis fund is also a bargain, trading at a 16.2% discount, well below its long-term average of 10.6%.

Its portfolio is also a snapshot of leading U.S. companies, with a list of the top 10 stocks headlined by Mastercard (MA), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Microsoft (MSFT) And American Express (AXP).

GDV also has a much more sustainable dividend yield of 6.1%, and its track record is impressive, with Gabelli and his team more than doubling their shareholders' money over the past decade.

Additionally, the fund's more modest 6.1% yield leaves room for this payout to increase. And that’s exactly what has happened, with an increase of some 22% over the past decade. The fund also made three special payments during this period.

This makes GDV a reliable revenue generator that is likely to further increase payouts, thanks to its strong historical returns. And this, in turn, is likely to attract more investors and reduce the discount even further.

Michael Foster is the senior research analyst for Contrarian perspectives. For more great income ideas, click here to check out our latest report Indestructible income: 5 advantageous funds with stable dividends of 10.9%.

Disclosure: none