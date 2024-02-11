Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian presidential elections thanks to a peace program. Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk separated from the rest of Ukraine in 2014. The new government that takes power in Kiev was expected to understand that trying to reduce influence within the Russian-speaking provinces of the 'East of a country that comprises half the territory of Eurasia region was a thankless task. Instead, persuaded by key policymakers in the United States and the European Union, he adopted a policy aimed at regaining control of lands that were independent of the Ukrainian government in Kiev, through military force. since the Maidan coup. replaced a central government favorable to Russia with one explicitly Russophobic. It was this coup that motivated President Putin to help some Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine break away and become autonomous in a country where even the Russian language had been banned since 2014, and to regain control of a territory which, if under the control of Russophobes, would be a kinetic dagger capable of penetrating the heart of critical Russian interests. It was Crimea, and by then Putin had become aware that the United States, along with some of its European allies, was accelerating overt and covert regime change efforts in Moscow by replacing Vladimir Putin with a contemporary who had the same defeatist mentality where Russian interests were concerned. Since 2014, after Ukraine was ruled by Russophobes, planning began for a war between Ukraine and Russia, which would end with the defeat of the greater power and the recapture of Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk by the Ukrainian army.

In the final months of 2021, the Ukrainian military began positioning and stockpiling its troops in a manner that indicated an imminent attack on Russian-speaking territories lost to Ukraine in 2014. Artillery fire and skirmishes armies increased in frequency, reaching a crescendo on the part of Ukraine. late 2021. On February 24, 2022, the Russian army entered the separated regions of Ukraine to welcome a welcoming population that had been under Ukrainian fire for years. Those in NATO who sought to defeat Russia through a war involving Ukraine saw an opportunity to transform the Kiev regime's partly overt military support into open support for a military operation and exponentially increase the kinetic support for the Kiev regime. NATO, born of Cold War 1.0, ensured that the West ignored the reality that the world had moved from Cold War 1.0 to Cold War 2.0, to the detriment not only of NATO members but also democracies around the world. President Biden has fought hard for an additional $60 billion and is counting on aid to Ukraine, which risks costing him victory in the US presidential election on November 5, 2024. Spending a large portion taxpayer money, not for disadvantaged American citizens, but for a desperate war waged through a European power could cost Biden substantial support among African Americans, particularly in the polls. Certainly, the paltry nature of actual aid and the ridiculously low number of defense equipment sold to Taiwan indicate that the Xi Jinping-led PRC is hardly a priority for Joe Biden, who apparently remains obsessed with Russia in a world where the main threat to China is by far the greatest threat. US interests are the PRC, the country under Xi that was the sole beneficiary of the Russo-Ukrainian war. Exactly as it is after the war following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, a terrorist organization portrayed in CCP media as the victim of an Israel Defense Forces terrorist attack against fighters of freedom. If Biden continues to live in denial about the reality of Cold War 2.0, the sooner he leaves the White House, the better for American interests, something voters in this country are increasingly feeling as they prepare for the presidential elections.