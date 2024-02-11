End of electoral campaigns and imminent vote in Indonesia-Xinhua





A girl gestures during the final day of campaigning for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar at the International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2017. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain) Indonesia is preparing for national elections scheduled for next Wednesday to elect the country's leader and new members of Parliament. by Nurul Fitri Ramadhani JAKARTA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Indonesia's presidential campaign ended peacefully on Saturday, as the country prepares for national elections scheduled for next Wednesday to elect the country's leader and new members of parliament. During the months-long campaigns that began in November last year, three pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates conducted their respective campaigns in three different locations. Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks during the fifth presidential candidates' debate at the convention center in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 1, 2017. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.) Prabowo Subianto, who runs with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo, hugged his supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta. Local news agencies reported that the campaign attracted half a million people. Muhammad Nafia, 22, came from Bandung, West Java, to participate in the rally. “I want to get involved in this big political moment,” he told Xinhua. This was Subianto's third time running for president after losing to Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Among all the candidates, Subianto is the one who has pledged to continue Widodo's efforts to develop downstream industries and the new capital project. Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan speaks during the fifth presidential candidates' debate at the convention center in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 1, 2017. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.) Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar held their final campaign at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta, which can accommodate 82,000 people. Annisa Nur Maulida was among the crowd with her husband. The citizen of Depok, West Java, said she arrived at the stadium on Tuesday evening, hoping to avoid the morning traffic jams. “I want to have a seat right up front and see them up close,” she said. Baswedan is the former governor of Jakarta, while Iskandar is the chairman of the National Awakening Party, which has close historical ties to the country's largest Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo speaks during the fifth presidential candidates' debate at the convention center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2017. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.) Ganjar Pranowo led a major campaign in the Pancasila field in Semarang, Central Java Province. The province is widely known as Pranowo's traditional base and the region he previously ruled as governor. He is running alongside Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, commonly known as Mahfud MD, who resigned as Indonesia's coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs. Each of the major electoral rallies brought together tens of thousands of supporters filling the venues. In total, no less than 9,000 police officers were deployed for security reasons. During the campaign, the three presidential candidates and their running mates actively visited parts of the country to attract potential voters. According to data from the Indonesian General Election Commission, there are more than 200 million eligible voters in the country's 98 cities and 416 regencies, in addition to 130 cities overseas that facilitate voting for Indonesians overseas. -sea. Of the total voters, 114 million, or almost 60 percent, are young voters (aged 20 to 35).

