Bring back Boris Johnson, Kwasi Kwarteng tells Rishi Sunak | Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak should swallow some pride and bring back the electoral force that is Boris Johnson, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

Kwarteng, who announced earlier this week he would stand down as an MP at the general election, also said the prime minister must work to raise awareness among Tory backbenchers who are also considering resigning.

MPs' outspoken criticism of his party leader on Sunday came amid fresh indications of a renewed clamor among Johnson's supporters for his return in some form, with calls in the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Telegraph as the Tories face a potential electoral wipeout.

The former Prime Minister and Conservative leader expects his successor to telephone him personally if he wishes to seek his help with the election campaign, the Sunday Telegraph also reported.

On Sunday, Kwarteng said in an interview with GB News: I've always been a big fan of Boris. He was very successful as an electoral force. You know, we were 20 points behind, and the polls didn't really move last year. So there is no time to say more. Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning.

And if that means swallowing a little pride and you remove a little ego by reaching out to someone who is an approved activist, then yes, then he should do it.

A Number 10 source said: “We want the whole Tory family to come together to beat Starmer and Labor at the next election. Boris and all those united in this goal will of course be welcome.

Kwarteng, who oversaw the ill-fated mini-budget under Liz Truss's short-lived government, said the prime minister did not call him to ask him to change his mind after announcing he would not stand again as an MP ,

But while saying he did not expect this from a busy prime minister, he added that Sunak must work to educate backbenchers if he is to have any chance of convincing those who were considering resigning.

Kwarteng, who represents Spelthorne, Surrey, said his decision to stand down was a personal one as it was time to move on, but admitted his party's poor position in the polls was also a factor.

I think the fact that we are facing a difficult election has something to do with it. We have to be honest about this, added the former chancellor, who joins dozens of other Conservative MPs who have announced they will not stand in the election.

More than 80 sitting MPs have announced they will leave Parliament at the next election, more than the 74 who retired in 2019.

As chancellor, Kwarteng was accused of delivering a reckless mini-budget for the rich after his 45 billion tax cut package sent the pound sterling to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

He has since declared thousands of pounds in his media appearances and was due to begin advising an Australian iron ore mining company on its clean energy ambitions from October last year , a year after his disastrous mini-budget sent sterling tumbling.