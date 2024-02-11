



Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping increased his country's friction with the United States and its Western allies by announcing the Lunar Year, promising greater cooperation and coordination with America's fierce geopolitical rival, Russia. Xi heralded another year of growing coordination with Russia in a call with his counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, as the two countries continue to consolidate their partnership amid friction with the West, Hong Kong media reported Kong and the Kremlin reported by the American media. . Xi called Russian President Putin and said the two sides should strengthen strategic coordination and safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. The Chinese leader also reiterated that the two nations should also resolutely oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This was an apparent reference to the two leaders' suspicions about the intentions of Western governments following the US-led assault on China over its hegemony in the South China Seas and US sanctions against Russia. for its invasion of Ukraine, which it managed to circumvent by sending ghost ships to supply oil to the countries that are its traditional buyers, India and China. The call, coming on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the latest robust exchange between the two leaders, who reportedly enjoy a warm personal relationship sharing a common goal: countering what they perceive as an unfairly US-dominated world. United, a universal policeman. Which explains Russia's desire to take back former Soviet Union states that split during Mikhail Gorbachev's perestroika and glasnost to balance power in the geopolitical world, strategic affairs experts said. It also explains the intensification of Russian efforts to take Ukraine over Western objections and a step towards preparing attacks on other splintered states of the Soviet Union. Sino-Russian moves to further consolidate relations are being closely watched by the US-led Western world, fearing that China will support Putin in his war in Ukraine. The war entered its second year with widespread discontent within the Russian army. China claims impartiality in the conflict but has refused to condemn the illegal invasion and has acted as an increasingly critical lifeline for Russia's sanctions-hit economy, CNN analysts said. (IANS) Also read: Xi Jinping signs decree to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

