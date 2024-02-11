Turf battle erupts in South Carolina after Trump questions Haley's husband's military service





At her other rally in Gilbert, South Carolina, Haley addressed Trump's comments head-on and again challenged the former president to a debate.

I have to start with the fact that Donald Trump held a rally today, and at that rally he made fun of my husband's military service, she began.

I have long spoken about the need for mental competency testing of everyone over the age of 75. Donald Trump claims he would succeed, maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you don't care about a veteran's service, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone be president of the United States.

Haley's husband also responded with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a photo of a wolf: The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never let the stupid ones take the lead.

The heated back-and-forth comes as the Trump campaign seeks to hit Haley in her home state ahead of this month's primaries. Haley also turned up the heat against Trump as his path to the GOP nomination narrows and she remains his last competitor. She then raised money for Trump's attack.

With just two weeks left, Trump is turning his attention to the Palmetto State after an easy victory in Nevada. He returned to a familiar tactic of relying on personal attacks on Saturday, calling Haley scatterbrained and saying he only chose her to serve as his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations so he could appoint Henry McMaster, who supported Trump early on. , the governor of South Carolina.

Also at his Saturday rally, Trump stepped up his attacks on NATO, saying he would urge Russia to do whatever it wants to any member country that he believes is not spending enough on its own. defense.

One of the presidents of a great country stood up and said, “Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?” Trump said at the rally. I said: you didn't pay. You are a delinquent. He said: Yes, let's say it happened. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want.

The White House seized on the comments, calling them appalling and unbalanced.

Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced and endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy, White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. .

A POLITICO report last month revealed that Trump told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2020 that the United States would not come to Europe's defense if it was attacked.

Trump claimed that NATO countries subsequently spent billions and billions of dollars on defense following his threat, a claim that has not been substantiated.

Trump's comments about NATO and Haley's husband's military service quickly set social media ablaze. It remains to be seen how they will affect the polls in military-friendly South Carolina after the dust settles on this latest escalation in the scorched-earth campaign for the Republican nomination.

