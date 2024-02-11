Meet my friend, the UK Labor candidate seeing Red amid the Tory death spiral





On a freezing day under leaden skies, I stand on a street corner in Newcastle-under-Lyme, a bleak industrial town in the north of England. It is also a parliamentary constituency, one of the traditionally safe Labor seats won by the Conservatives when, in 2019, Boris Johnson bombarded the North's culturally conservative working class with a promise to deliver Brexit. More than 40 Labor Party seats, nicknamed the Red Wall, fell, giving Johnson the largest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher. The closest Australian comparison is John Howard's rout of the Labor Party in western Sydney in 1996. Adam Jogee, the Labor candidate for Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been on the campaign trail with Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Only Johnson, with his remarkable ability to connect with working-class Englishmen, could have won the Red Wall for the Tories, which is one of the reasons I think they were crazy to get rid of him. Winning back these seats is key to Labor's path to government. At the moment, he seems very difficult to beat: the latest polls give Labor a lead of 27 points. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with an approval rating of just 20 percent and a net favorability of minus-46, is almost twice as unpopular as Johnson was at his lowest. According to these figures, every Red Wall seat would be back in the Labor column, and the party would win an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

Newcastle-under-Lyme has its origins in medieval times: last year it celebrated the 850th anniversary of its incorporation by royal charter granted by the Plantagenet Henry II in 1173. It has sent a representative to Westminster since the creation of the primordial House of Commons. mists of the Middle Ages. Loading Today it is typical of grim northern towns, with its dilapidated main streets, dilapidated infrastructure, dilapidated public facilities and general air of neglect. English journalist Sebastian Payne, in his classic book about the 2019 election, described these places as Labor heartbreaks. These communities, which bore the brunt of Thatcher's closure of the coal industry in the 1980s, failed to match the relative prosperity of the South under the Conservative and Labor governments. Ultimately, alienated by what the Labor Party had become under the leadership of the clownish Trotskyist Jeremy Corbyn, and pinning their hopes on Brexit, in 2019 they bought what Boris was selling. But now Boris is gone. Labor has pulled itself together under the leadership of the respectable Sir Keir Starmer KC. The Sunak government is in a seemingly irreversible death spiral. The houses here don't have porches and people probably don't own baseball bats, but you get the picture. Traditional Labor voters, charmed by Johnson's idiosyncratic appeal and patriotic rhetoric, have had a unique fling with the Conservatives and are ready to return to their natural political home. Newcastle-under-Lyme has an interesting Australian connection. Joseph Cook, our sixth Prime Minister, was born here in the Silverdale mining district. Cook was in power for only 15 months on the eve of the First World War, as leader of the Commonwealth Liberal Party, the first official use of the term Liberal in a party name. He then served as high commissioner in London. Sadly, the only recognition of the city's only prime minister is a plaque among a fixture on a memorial to the coal industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/meet-my-friend-the-uk-labour-candidate-seeing-red-amid-tory-death-spiral-20240209-p5f3sc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos