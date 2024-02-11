Old guard, new capital: facts in Indonesia before the elections | National

Indonesia votes on Wednesday for a new president and members of parliament.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote, and the winner is expected to lead the world's third-largest democracy and Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Here are some key facts about voting in this archipelago which stretches 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) from east to west.

– Old guard versus new –

The election will pit Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former general and current Defense Minister, considered part of the country's old political elite, against two candidates competing for the first time.

He will run against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

The new leader will succeed President Joko Widodo, who has ruled the archipelago for a decade.

Subianto is entering the race for the third time with Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his running mate.

The defense chief took a large lead in the polls thanks to a campaign that largely promised to continue Widodo's policies.

Baswedan, 54, is the only candidate not a member of a political party and some polls have seen the former education minister rise to second place after initially placing last.

Pranowo, 55, was nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and in recent polls he fell from second to third place.

– The Widodo legacy –

Widodo, 62, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third term, remains popular but has been criticized for his attempts to build a political dynasty.

A controversial court ruling in October lowered the minimum age for presidential and vice-presidential candidates if they have previously held public office.

The ruling, read by Widodo's brother-in-law and then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman, paved the way for Raka to run alongside Subianto.

The country has experienced steady growth thanks to its infrastructure-driven economic agenda and resource nationalism.

– New capital –

A key question in the election will be whether Widodo's successor will follow through on his decision to move the capital from congested and sinking Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city on the island of Borneo.

Nusantara, expected to cost billions of dollars, is set to become Indonesia's new political center in August.

Subianto and Pranowo promised to continue the development of the new capital.

According to Baswedan, the priority should be to address the problems of major Indonesian cities like Jakarta, where large areas are expected to be submerged by 2050.

– Youth vote –

More than half of eligible voters, or about 106 million people, are under 40, according to data from the General Election Commission.

All three candidates used social media platforms, including the popular Chinese app TikTok, turning online campaigns into another battleground for attracting young voters.

But online campaigns have left social media platforms overrun with misinformation.

– United States-China Balance –

Widodo's successor will face a tricky challenge: balancing great power rivalries as the United States and China increasingly compete against each other.

Jakarta has long maintained a neutral foreign policy according to its “free and active” doctrine.

The next leader will come to power as China increasingly assertively defends its claims in the strategic South China Sea.

Subianto reiterated his commitment to Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy, saying he sought to maintain relations with all powers.

