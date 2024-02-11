San Diego isn't the only California zoo hoping to welcome giant pandas from China

Three months after China's president expressed interest in sending giant pandas to U.S. zoos in California, there has been radio silence on the subject, at least in public. If zoos have something in the works, they're not saying it.

What has become clear, however, is that San Diego is not the only California zoo hoping to welcome the popular black and white bears under a formal loan with China; San Francisco has also thrown its hat into the ring.

After Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested that Beijing would send new pandas to California in 2024, San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent a Dec. 1 letter signaling her city's interest in zoos.

Breed describes San Francisco's rich history with pandas, beginning with the first pandas stopping in San Francisco in 1936 as part of an expedition led by explorer Ruth Harkness. She also mentions how two pandas Yun Yun and Ying Xin spent two months at the San Francisco Zoo in 1985, days that remain the busiest months the San Francisco Zoo has ever seen.

Last November, Xi raised panda hopes when he told leaders of San Francisco's business community that California would welcome pandas in 2024 and mentioned the name of the San Diego Zoo.

I was told that many Americans, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas and were going to the zoo to accompany them, Xi said: according to NBC News. I also learned that the San Diego Zoo and Californians are eager to welcome pandas back.

Name-checking San Diego's president didn't stop Breed from touting San Francisco's interest in his grade just two weeks later.

As Mayor of San Francisco, I would like to take up your challenge and take on this leadership role in developing the friendship between our two countries, she wrote to Xi, under the care of Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng at Washington, DC.

Mayor London Breed delivers the State of the City address in San Francisco on February 9, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

In order to develop our friendship, to greatly benefit our youth and to continue our common efforts for the conservation of pandas, I propose, as I did on the podium when bidding you farewell, that we establish a partnership in which our San Francisco Zoo will welcome your loved one. giant panda diplomats, Breed said in the letter.

She said the San Francisco Zoo had taken steps in recent years to create a sister zoo relationship with a Chinese zoo, while the zoo's new Asian Conservation Area had space set aside for a panda reserve. .

The San Diego and San Francisco zoos are comparable in size, each measuring approximately 100 acres. The San Diego Zoo is home to more than 14,000 rare and endangered animals, representing more than 700 species and subspecies, while San Francisco is home to more than 2,000 exotic, threatened and rescued animals representing more than 250 species, according to websites institutions.

There has been little public debate about panda loans in recent months, particularly from zoos hoping to secure a future loan. Spokespeople for the San Diego Zoo, Zoo Atlanta and National Zoo all declined to comment, instead directing reporters to statements released in November.

“We are pleased to learn of President Xi's commitment to continued giant panda conservation efforts between our two countries, and his attention to the desire of Californians and the San Diego Zoo to see the return of giant pandas,” he said. said the president and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Paul Baribault declared this in November.

The San Diego Zoo emphasized that same statement when asked about the pandas' future prospects in January, after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke at an event in Beijing acknowledging the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and China. for the pandas would return to the United States, and more specifically to California, by the end of the year.

The only remaining pandas in the United States today are in Atlanta. Giant pandas loaned to zoos in Memphis and Washington, D.C., were returned to China last year, leaving some fears that China would stop lending pandas to American zoos for a period of time.

The National Zoo says goodbye to its three pandas in November, including a pair who had lived in Washington, D.C., since 2000. The zoo said it hopes to welcome more pandas in the future. As this chapter of our giant panda program comes to a close, we remain committed to the conservation of this species and look forward to continuing our collaboration with our Chinese colleagues, the zoo said at the time.

San Diego Mayor Todd Glorias' office and tourism authority officials, along with a spokesman for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, brushed aside questions about zoos' quest for animals in black and white or the revelation that San Francisco is also looking for a panda or two.

Mayor Todd Gloria delivers his annual State of the City address at the Balboa Theater on January 10, 2024. (KC Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Documents released by the city of San Diego under a public records law request show that a representative from the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles requested a meeting with Gloria last month.

According to published correspondence, Deputy Consul General Yuanqiang Shi planned to visit San Diego County on January 3-4 and requested to meet with Gloria to discuss how we could promote mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the field of panda breeding, and relationships between people. -exchanges of people.

Glorias' office responded to the Dec. 28 email by sending a link and explaining that all requests to appear at meetings and events must be submitted via a web form. Hushuai Song, of the political and press section of the consulate general's office, later returned an email saying the application had been submitted.

It is unclear from the published documents whether the meeting took place or not.

Pandas first arrived at the San Diego Zoo in 1987 on a 200-day exhibit loan. After their return home, the zoo went eight years without pandas before reaching a conservation agreement that brought the pandas back to the zoo in 1996, with the zoo initially agreeing to pay 1 million dollars per year to China, an amount which was later reduced.

Bai Yun, one of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo in 2019, eats breakfast. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A zoo spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times as of 2015, it has spent more than $40 million maintaining giant pandas since 1996, plus $5.8 million on a giant panda exhibit.

The San Diego pandas returned to China in 2019.

Some observers expected there would be a longer period when the United States would not have pandas before new loans were made. That's why the Chinese president's November announcement signaling interest in sending pandas to California in 2024 came as a surprise, said E. Elena Songster, a professor at Saint Marys College who has studied the history of panda research and conservation in China. .

Songster, author of the 2018 book Panda Nation: The Construction and Conservation of Chinas Modern Icon, said she did not expect President Xi to address it as soon and as specifically as in his November remarks.

She noted that U.S. zoos are returning pandas that were loaned under the previous Chinese president.

All the pandas that were in the United States had been arranged under previous leaders and were therefore being removed, she said. The idea is that Xi wants this to be his legacy.

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping stroll through the gardens of the Filoli Estate in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP)

Songster explained that there have been three stages of panda diplomacy over the years. The Chinese government gave pandas as gifts, then gave them short-term exhibition loans, and finally lent them as part of scientific research exchanges.

For years, giant pandas were considered endangered, but the species status was changed to vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species in 2016, which estimated that year that there were between 500 and 1,000 mature individuals in the wild. The conservation group says there was a sharp fall in panda populations in China between 1950 and 2004, but says forest cover has increased over the past two decades and the panda population is increasing. According to the National Zoo, there are approximately 1,800 animals in the wild, with another 600 living in zoos and breeding centers.

The species has also benefited from a massive scientific effort carried out through partnerships between the Chinese government, institutions, conservation groups and zoos, the organization said, with progress made in management and creation policies relating to pandas.

China's most recent panda loan was to Qatar in 2022 before the World Cup. A private zoo in Finland received two pandas in early 2018, but said it might send the animals back early due to cost. Ahtari Zoo hoped pandas would attract visitors but said he instead racked up increasing debts as COVID-19 restrictions limited travel.