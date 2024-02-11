Imran Khan uses AI to deliver victory speech in Pakistan





Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, spent the entirety of the country's election campaign in prison, disqualified from running in what experts described as one of the least credible general elections in its 76-year history from the country.

But behind bars, he has rallied his supporters in recent months with speeches using artificial intelligence to reproduce his voice, part of a technological strategy deployed by his party to circumvent military repression.

And on Saturday, as official tallies showed candidates aligned with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, winning the most seats in a surprise result that threw the country's political system into chaos, it is the AI ​​voice of Mr. Khan who said. victory.

I was convinced that you would all come to vote. You fulfilled my faith in you, and your massive participation stunned everyone, the soft, slightly robotic voice said in the minute-long video, which used historic images and footage of Mr Khan and contained a warning on its origins in AI. The speech rejected Mr Khan's rival Nawaz Sharif's claim of victory and urged his supporters to defend the victory.

As concerns grow over the use of artificial intelligence and its power to mislead, particularly in elections, Mr Khan's videos offer an example of how AI can work to circumvent repression. But, experts say, they also increase fear about its potential dangers.

In this case, it's for a good end, maybe an end, to support someone who is locked up under false corruption charges and can talk to his supporters, said Toby Walsh, author of Faking It: Artificial Intelligence in a Human World and professor at the University of New South Wales. But at the same time, it undermines our belief in the things we see and hear.

Mr Khan, a charismatic former cricket star, was ousted from power in 2022 and jailed last year, accused of, among other things, leaking state secrets. He and his supporters have claimed that military leaders orchestrated his dismissal, an accusation they reject.

During the election campaign, officials prevented its candidates from campaigning and censored media coverage of the party. In response, organizers held online rallies on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

In December, his party began using AI to spread Mr. Khan's message, creating the speeches based on notes he passed to his lawyers from prison, according to party statements, and putting them on video.

This is not the first time that political parties have used artificial intelligence.

In South Korea, the then-opposition People Power Party created an AI-powered avatar of its presidential candidate, Yoon Suk Yeol, who interacted virtually with voters and spoke in slang and jokes to attract a younger demographic ahead of the 2022 vote. (He won.)

In the United States, Canada and New Zealand, politicians have used AI to create dystopian images to make their points, or to reveal the technology's potentially dangerous capabilities, such as in a video with Jordan Peele and a deepfake Barack Obama.

During the 2020 national elections in Delhi, India, Manoj Tiwari, candidate for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, created an AI of himself speaking the Haryanvi dialect to target voters in this demographic. Unlike Khan's video, it does not appear to be clearly labeled as AI.

The integration of AI, particularly deepfakes, into political campaigns is not a passing trend but one that will continue to evolve over time, said Saifuddin Ahmed, an assistant professor in the school of communication and Information Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/11/world/asia/imran-khan-artificial-intelligence-pakistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos