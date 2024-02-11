An education system based on Indian values ​​is the need of the hour: PM Modi

On February 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an education system based on Indian values ​​was the need of the hour.

He was virtually addressing an event organized to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati at his birthplace Tankara in Gujarats Morbi district.

Read also | Maharishi Dayanand eliminated evils falsely attributed to religion in the light of religion itself: PM

Mr. Modi hailed the social reformer who had called on Indian society to return to the Vedas at a time when people were trapped in slavery and superstitions engulfed the country.

An education system based on Indian values ​​is the need of the hour. The Arya Samaj schools have been a center of this. The country is now extending it through the national education policy. It is our responsibility to connect society with these efforts, Mr. Modi said.

He said Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born at a time when Indians were trapped in slavery and social ills.

Swami Dayanandji then explained to the country how our stereotypes of orthodoxy and superstitions had engulfed the country and weakened our scientific thinking. These social ills have attacked our unity, Mr. Modi said.

A section of society was continually moving away from Indian culture and spirituality. At such times, Swami Dayanandji called for returning to the Vedas, he said.

The Prime Minister said that Maharshi Dayanand was not only a sage of the world, but also a sage of national conscience. At a time when the British rulers were trying to make our people look inferior by using our social ills as a pawn and their power was being justified by some people citing social ills, the arrival of Dayan and Saraswati shocked those conspirators, he declared.

The founder of Arya Samaj gave a logical explanation on the Vedas, openly attacked the stereotypes of orthodoxy and explained what is the true nature of Indian philosophy, he said.

The result was that trust began to return to society. People started knowing about the Vedic religion and connecting with its teachings, Mr. Modi said.

Revolutionaries like Lala Lajpat Rai, Ram Prasad Bismil and Swami Shraddhanand, among others, rose up and were influenced by the Arya Samaj, he said.

The Prime Minister said the milestone of 200 years of the birth of Swami Dayan and Saraswati has come at a time when India is in the early years of its Amrit Kaal.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati dreamed of a bright future for India, and taking inspiration from him, we all must take India towards modernity in this Amrit Kaal and make it a developed nation, he said.

Mr Modi called on the Arya Samaj, which runs over 2,500 schools, colleges and universities in the country and abroad and teaches students in over 400 gurukuls, to take up the task of nation building in the current decade of the 21st century with renewed vigor.

The DAV (Dayanand Anglo Vedic) institution is a living memory and inspiration for Maharshi Dayanand. We will continue to strengthen it to pay homage to Maharshi Dayanand, he said.

During his time, Swami Dayanand had championed equal rights for women in society. He spoke about women's rights and their participation, and the country, through its new policies and honest efforts, is taking women forward today, Mr. Modi said.

Just a few months ago, the country facilitated reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It will be a real tribute to Maharishi today, the Prime Minister said.

He also called on students of the DAV Education Network to connect with Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to serve the youth of the country.

Mr. Modi said the celebration will become an influential medium to connect the new generation with the life of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

The Prime Minister also said that he was fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, where Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born, and he knows Haryana well and works in the state which was his karmabhoomi.

So naturally it has a different influence and role in my life, Mr. Modi said.