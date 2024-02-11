Pakistan Election: Imran Khan is loyalist at the top, but cannot form government. For what? | World News





Vote counting for Pakistan's national elections ended Sunday with no party securing a parliamentary majority, plunging the country into new political turmoil.

Pakistan election result: A portrait of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as his supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair election results, outside the Provincial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, (REUTERS)

Independent candidates affiliated with Imran Khan's PTI obtain 93 of the 265 seats in the National Assembly.

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins 75 seats in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 53 seats in the National Assembly.

The Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), comprising Urdu-speaking people who migrated from India during Partition, won 17 seats.

The election for one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate.

Pakistan Election Result: What's Next?

The next step involves a candidate for prime minister demonstrating a simple majority of 169 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. The Assembly has 70 reserved seats allocated based on the strength of each party, complicating the final distribution of seats.

Who will form the government in Pakistan? Four scenariosNawaz Sharif forms coalition government

With 75 seats assured, Nawaz Sharif's party concludes an agreement with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which holds 53 seats. With smaller parties, they form a coalition government.

In this arrangement, Sharif or his brother can become prime minister, and crucial roles are shared between different parties.

It is notable that these two parties had governed together for 16 months until August, with Bhutto Zardari as foreign minister and Sharif's brother Shehbaz as prime minister.

Imran Khan's independents come to power

Imran Khan's independent candidates, securing 93 seats, are joining forces with a smaller party to create a unified bloc, meeting the requirement for reserved seats. The move brings them closer to a majority, allowing them to propose a candidate for prime minister or negotiate support for a consensus candidate.

Although Khan is not eligible to be prime minister, this strategy could lead to his release from prison.

The party must actively seek allies to align with Khan's political agenda.

Bhutto Zardari's candidacy for the coalition

In the absence of a clear majority, the parties of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are demanding that the PPP form a government. To keep his distance, an agreement was concluded with the PPP, positioning the young Bhutto Zardari as candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

No consensus, intervention of the army:

As political uncertainty persists, no party can establish a government. The powerful Pakistani army, intervening as it has done three times in history, intervenes to restore order.

Why are candidates supported by Imran Khan having difficulty forming the government?

Imran Khan's PTI faces difficulties in forming a government independently after hung-over results. Nawaz Sharif has already started contacting major parties to form a coalition, and he has received support from the influential Pakistani military for a unity government.

The Express Tribune quoted Ahmed Bilal Mehboob of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) as saying that the PTI appears incapable of forming a government independently. Mehboob said the PTI may need to ally with major political parties like the PML-N or the PPP as it does not have the required numbers to secure a majority in the lower house of Parliament.

He detailed what would happen if independent candidates affiliated with the PTI sought to join the PTI during the three-day post-election period. According to him, it is possible, but he stressed that the process would be long. It is mandatory that the party to which independent candidates wish to join has a party symbol.

PTI candidates contested as independents due to the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan's directive not to use the party's symbol, a cricket bat. Therefore, if they want to join the PTI, the party must hold intra-party elections to regain its symbol or choose another one, Mehboob said.

