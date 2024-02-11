Donald Trump's remarks on NATO described as appalling and unbalanced





By Frank GardnerBBC Security Correspondent

British Army soldiers take part in a military exercise in Estonia on February 10

So the story begins. There are still nine months until the next US presidential election and already Republican Party frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is making people roll their eyes with his seemingly outlandish statements.

And yet, they will delight many of his supporters.

Suggesting at a rally in South Carolina that he would “encourage” aggressors (e.g. Russia) “to have their way” with non-paying NATO countries provoked a immediate reaction from the White House. A spokesperson called the comment “appalling and unbalanced,” saying it “encouraged invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also responded forcefully, saying: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines all of our security, including that of the United States, and exposes the American and European soldiers at increased risk. »

Did Trump mean what he said? Probably not. This is typical Trump fare. Say something provocative, make headlines, outrage your critics, and thrill your fans.

Yet, ironically, there is begrudging gratitude in some NATO circles for the threats Mr. Trump made while in the White House. In 2018, President Trump was so angered by the failure of several European countries to meet their agreed defense spending quota of 2% of GDP that he threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance entirely.

Military leaders across NATO were dismayed. If a US president ever carried out such a threat, leaving Europe to fend for itself, it would weaken the alliance so severely that it would cease to exist in its current form.

But the shock wave it caused, coupled with Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, had the effect of prompting some, notably Germany, to promise to increase their defense spending accordingly.

What to watch: Trump won't protect countries from Russian attacks if they don't contribute enough to NATO

For Trump supporters, and others too, his gripe about other countries not paying their dues resonates strongly. According to statistics published by NATO itself, US military spending in 2023 amounted to 3.49% of GDP. The UK spent 2.07%, but Germany, France, Italy and Spain all exceeded the agreed 2% threshold.

Tellingly, countries closest to Russia's borders spent the most in percentage terms. Voices are being raised within the American Republican Party to say: “Why should we, America, bear the burden of defending Europe when it does not want to pay for its own defense?

Mr. Trump's throwaway comments still constitute dangerous speech at a dangerous time, for NATO and for the Western world. The Ukrainian offensive in the summer of 2023 has failed.

Russian forces remain firmly entrenched in the areas they occupy and are slowly pushing the Ukrainians back into Donbass. Moscow has put its economy on a war footing, spending around 40% of its national income on defense, producing large quantities of low-quality weapons in the hope of overwhelming Ukraine's defenses.

Poland and the Baltics are confident that once President Putin achieves his war goals in Ukraine, Russia will rebuild its military and take action against their country, perhaps within three years.

Much has been believed in the long-standing deterrent value of what is known as Article 5. This is the part of the NATO constitution which states that an attack on a member state calls for collective defense of all.

In other words, if Moscow decided to send tanks across its borders, for example into Estonia, it would trigger a massive NATO response, potentially triggering World War III. Under a Trump presidency, that certainty would not seem as certain.

Therein lies the danger of Trump’s remarks. If a future aggressor, whether Vladimir Putin in Europe or Xi Jinping in the South China Sea, begins to doubt Washington's commitment to defending its allies, then he risks making a serious miscalculation . There is no need to look far for an example. Two years ago, President Putin's intelligence services told him that the West would stand by if he invaded Ukraine.

They were wrong – and a catastrophic war ensued.

