I heard that NDA will win 400 seats, but BJP alone will win 370: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh | News from India





Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Jhabua district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress has never cared about tribal communities. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win more than 370 votes in the elections. upcoming Lok Sabha elections and that Congress would be wiped out.

At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development products in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 7,550 crore.

I want to tell you that Modi did not come for the Lok Sabha election campaign. Modi came as a servant to thank the people of MP, who are like God, Modi said. Addressing the Congress, he said that under party rule the state was counted among the BIMARU an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a group of states that have historically lagged behind in terms of economic and social indicators. However, under the BJP, the state is now “fast moving towards the path of development”, he said. The main reason behind Madhya Pradesh having been a BIMARU state It was Congress's hatred towards villages, poor people and tribal areas. These people never cared about development or respect for tribal society. To them, tribal people meant only a few votes. They only remembered the village, the poor and the backward when the elections were announced. For us, the tribal community is not a vote bank. For us, the tribal community is the pride of our country and the guarantee of the bright future of our country. Your respect and development is also Modis guarantee,” the Prime Minister said. He also raised Election of President Droupadi Murmus. These people (Congress) come to you seeking votes from the tribal community, but when a woman from the tribal community first ran for president, Congress stood like a wall for stop and defeat her. The country remembers the misdeeds of Congress. When elections come, they make big announcements, but when Modi builds pucca houses for all the poor, Dalits, backward and tribals, they are abusing Modi,” he said. About Assembly elections in the state last year, during which the BJP retains powerModi said the results showed that people had already indicated what their mood would be for the Lok Sabha. MP also showed that public support for the BJP government's dual-engine governments is steadily increasing. That's why this time, the big opposition leaders have already started talking… They're talking about 400+ in 2024… A few days ago, when the opposition said it would win 400 seats, I said I also hear that the NDA will win 400 seats, but I also heard that the BJP alone will win 370 seats, Modi said. He said the mood in Madhya Pradesh was also visible in all parts of India. I had recently been to the south. There was a ritual for the Temple of the Ram and I saw the emotions there. Mothers, sisters, elders, children, young people, it was not my program, I had gone for my own prayers, but thousands and thousands of people came to bless me. My dear tribal brothers and sisters, Congress was dissolved in 2023 in the Assembly elections, there should be a complete sweep in 2024, Modi said. Continuing to target the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party was now stuck in the quagmire of its own sins. The more he tries to get out, the more he sinks. The poor guys are in trouble. Even the few leaders remaining in the party are not willing to take responsibility. I heard that there was a lot of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. This is what happens to those who neglect the people, he said. Congress and its friends now have only two trump cards. When they are in power, they plunder. When they are out of power, they incite people to fight. In other words, looting and division are the oxygen of Congress. As soon as these measures are stopped, the political power of the Congress party begins to collapse. In most states, the population drove them from power and blocked their access to plunder. Now, in order to get their seats back, they are trying to divide people on the basis of caste, language and region, he said.

