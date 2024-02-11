Pakistan vote count ends, Imran Khan supporters clash with forces





Police earlier warned they would crack down on illegal gatherings

Islamabad:

Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his party called for protests outside election offices where they said fraud took place in the country's national vote. last week.

Clashes were reported in the city of Rawalpindi, south of the capital, and Lahore, to the east, while dozens of other protests took place without incident across the country.

Police had earlier warned that they would crack down heavily on illegal gatherings. There were no immediate reports of injuries during the protests.

Independent candidates – most linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party – won the largest number of seats in the polls, dashing the chances of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), supported by the army, to win power. majority.

However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of political uncertainty as rival parties negotiate possible coalitions.

PTI leaders say they would have won even more seats without vote rigging.

A nationwide cellphone outage on election day and slow counting of results raised suspicions that the military establishment was influencing the process to ensure the success of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N.

“Across Pakistan, elections were subtly manipulated,” PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said at a press conference on Saturday, calling on his supporters to “peacefully protest” on Sunday.

Authorities warned they would take tough action, saying so-called Section 144 orders were in force, a colonial-era law banning public gatherings.

“Some individuals are instigating illegal gatherings around the Election Commission and other government offices,” an Islamabad police statement said on Sunday.

“Legal action will be taken against illegal gatherings. It should be noted that solicitation for gatherings is also a crime,” he added.

A similar warning was also issued in Rawalpindi, as dozens of police officers equipped with riot gear gathered near the Liberty Market in Lahore.

In Rawalpindi, AFP officers saw police fire tear gas into a crowd of dozens of PTI supporters after they refused orders to stop picketing an office used to collect election results. constituency elections.

Another gathering of around 200 PTI supporters in Lahore quickly dispersed when police arrived with riot shields and batons.

Local media said several people were arrested in the southern city of Karachi after refusing orders to clear the area.

Uncertain future

Imran Khan's party weathered a months-long crackdown that paralyzed campaigning and forced candidates to run as independents to emerge victorious in Thursday's vote.

The final results were announced on Sunday, with the independents winning 101 seats, the PML-N 75, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) 54 and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) 17.

Ten minor parties made up the remaining 17 seats, with two remaining vacant.

“The results clearly indicated that no party has a simple majority to establish a government,” said Zahid Hussain, a political analyst and author.

“The political future of the country from now on is very uncertain.”

Yet PTI leaders insist they have received a “popular mandate” to form the next government.

“The people have spoken in favor of Imran Khan,” party chairman Gohar Ali Khan said in an interview with Arab News.

A coalition between the PML-N and the PPP – which formed the last government after ousting Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in April 2022 – still seems the most likely outcome.

Pakistan's army chief on Saturday asked conflicting politicians to show “maturity and unity”.

“The nation needs steady hands and a healing touch to emerge from a politics of anarchy and polarization which is unbecoming of a progressive country of 250 million people,” said General Syed Asim Munir in a press release.

The military occupies an important place in Pakistan's political landscape, with generals having ruled the country for almost half of its history since India's separation in 1947.

The military-backed PML-N, founded by Sharif, a three-time prime minister, declared victory as the party with the most seats, but to form a government it will be forced to strike deals with its rivals and its independents.

Imran Khan was barred from running in the elections after being sentenced to several long prison terms in the days leading up to the vote.

He was convicted this month of treason, corruption and un-Islamic marriage in three separate trials among nearly 200 cases brought against him since his ouster.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

