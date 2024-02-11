Prabowo aims for hole-in-one in this week's Indonesian elections

As Indonesians prepare to vote for a new president on February 14, the question is not if Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will win, but how.

Prabowo and his running mate, President Joko Widodos' (Jokowi) eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff in late June with the second-place candidate. Opinion polls put them just above that threshold, or almost.

Jokowi hopes to expand his dynastic hold in the system by supporting the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), which is trying to enter parliament for the first time under the leadership of his second son Kaesang Pangarep. PSI's ubiquitous television advertisements feature Kaesang's image alongside that of his father, with the slogan that PSI is Jokowi's party.

This is undoubtedly news for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which for the moment still counts Jokowi among its members. But a breakdown in relations between the president and the party in 2023 accelerated Jokowi's move to Prabowo, capped by the appointment of Gibran as his running mate. The PDI-P candidate, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, saw his support plummet during the three months of campaigning as Jokowis' base of supporters followed their president's lead and left for Prabowo.

The irony is that Jokowi's betrayal of the PDI-P in favor of the candidacy of Prabowo and his sons worked almost too well for the president's own good. Ganjar was overtaken for second place by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, a government critic who has ties to conservative Islamic opposition groups and now attracts support from progressives who view him as the strongest candidate. better placed to challenge the PrabowoWidodo alliance. But polls give Prabowo a huge lead in a head-to-head matchup with Anies, and the PDI-P, despite its anger at Jokowi, would likely support Prabowo in the runoff in exchange for a favorable deal on party representation. Prabowos office.

Jokowi is nonetheless not looking forward to a four-month runoff campaign that would give Anies a platform to criticize his political legacy and his government's erosion of democratic norms. Jokowi's efforts to use state levers to gain support for Prabowo became a major topic of controversy in the media. Both the Ganjars and Anies campaigns reported behind-the-scenes intimidation of voters, donors and campaign workers by police and other officials.

A more honest mode of government patronage is happening, in plain sight. During the campaign, Jokowi distributed nearly $1.3 billion in cash transfers and food aid, justified as an emergency response to El Niño-related food security disruptions. No one sees this as anything other than a timely attempt to build goodwill toward the administration and, by extension, toward Prabowo and Gibran.

Jokowi wants to reduce the risk of a surprisingly close runoff to zero, but a hole-in-one for Prabowo is not without its downsides if Prabowo takes office with too strong an electoral mandate behind him. No non-incumbent president has ever won a multi-party election without a runoff since the introduction of direct presidential elections in 2004.

Prabowo is a strong chance of not only scoring an unprecedented victory in the first round, but his party, Gerindra, could beat the PDI-P for first place in the legislative elections, also allowing him, by custom, to claim the strategic presidency of the Parliament. . If all goes well on Election Day, Prabowo could become the most authoritarian new president of the democratic era.

For Jokowi, such a landslide would only accelerate the point where Prabowo no longer owes him anything. One son as vice president and the other as head of a minor parliamentary faction would offer Jokowi only limited opportunities to fend off any attempt by Prabowo to sideline the Widodos in assertiveness of his authority over the political elite.

Uncertainty remains as to what purposes this might next be put to. The Prabowos 2024 campaign is based on a promising continuity with the Jokowi era. His television ads and campaign speeches have featured Gibran prominently, listing the hugely popular social programs that have been implemented by Jokowi's administration and promising to continue and expand them.

However, Prabowo's political career is characterized by changes in his political personality and alliances in the service of his presidential ambitions. In 1997,98 he presented himself as the endpoint of former President Suharto's nascent dictatorship, building ties with a rising Islamist civil society as part of his maneuvers to succeed his then father-in-law. In the post-reform At that time, he reinvented himself as a Sukarnoist ultranationalist, then later presented himself as a friend of political Islam during his two unsuccessful presidential campaigns against Jokowi.

More than 20 years of trial and error have now led Prabowo to emulate Jokowi's secular and technocratic populism, with very positive results. But no one, including Jokowi, can assume that this character will hold up if, or when, he will have at his fingertips the powers of the authoritarian presidency that Jokowi created, with the added bonus of a strong electoral mandate that Jokowi helped him with. to obtain.

Prabowo recently became proud to talk about how much he learned from Jokowi while serving as Defense Minister since 2019 and as PDI-P knows all too well, no one other than Jokowi is a better teacher of the art of double-cross.

Liam Gammon is a researcher at the East Asian Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the East Asia Forum Editorial committee.