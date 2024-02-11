US allies fear US becoming less trustworthy whether Trump or Biden wins

Many fear that a second Trump term will be an earthquake, but tremors already abound and concerns are growing that the United States could become less trustworthy, whoever wins.

With a divided electorate and gridlock in Congress, the next U.S. president could easily become overwhelmed by multiple domestic challenges before even beginning to tackle trouble spots around the world. Ukraine At Middle East .

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent verdict was blunt: “America's first priority is itself.”

The first Trump administration tested ties between the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe. Trump has derided the leaders of some friendly countries, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Britain's Theresa May, while praising authoritarian leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He called China's Xi Jinping “brilliant” and Hungary's Viktor Orbn a “great leader.”

In his campaign speeches, Trump remains skeptical of organizations such as NATO, often lamenting the billions the United States spends on the military alliance whose support has been essential to Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

He told a rally Saturday that as president he had warned NATO allies that he would encourage Russia “to do whatever it wants” to countries that have not paid their part in the alliance.

“NATO was destroyed until I got here,” Trump said at a rally in Conway, South Carolina.

“I said, 'Everybody's going to pay.' They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

Trump also wrote on his social media that in the future the United States should end all foreign aid donations and replace them with loans.

Biden, meanwhile, has made supporting Ukraine a key priority and moral imperative. But Biden's assertion after his 2020 election that “America is back” on the world stage has not been fully confirmed.

Congressional Republicans have blocked all military aid to Ukraine, while American influence has been unable to contain the conflict in the Middle East.

Thomas Gift, director of the Center on American Politics at University College London, said that whoever wins the presidential race, the direction of travel will be the same toward a multipolar planet in which the United States are no longer “the indisputable global superpower”.

Most allied leaders refrain from commenting directly on the U.S. election, sticking to the idea that it is up to Americans to choose their leader.

They are aware that they will have to work with whoever the eventual winner is, and that behind the scenes governments will be doing “behind the scenes work” of discreetly establishing links with the contenders' political teams, said Richard Dalton, former senior British official. Diplomat.

But many of America's European allies in NATO worry that, with or without Trump, the United States will become less trustworthy. Some began speaking openly about the need for members to increase military spending and plan for an alliance without the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “currently on the phone a lot with his colleagues and asking them to do more” to support Ukraine. Germany is the second largest donor of military aid to kyiv, behind the United States, but Scholz recently said The weather that the country alone could not fill any gap if “the United States ceased to be a partisan.”

Russia, meanwhile, is working to strengthen ties with China, Iran and North Korea and is trying to reduce international support for Ukraine.

Macron also suggested that American attention was focused away from Europe. If Washington's first priority is the United States, its second priority is China.

“This is also why I want a stronger Europe, which knows how to protect itself and which does not depend on others,” Macron said at a press conference in January.

Trump has supporters in Europe, including pro-Russian populists like Hungary's Orbn. But former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised eyebrows when he recently claimed that “a Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.”

Johnson is a strong supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, while Trump has often praised Putin and said he would end the war within 24 hours. However, Johnson said in a Daily Mail in which he did not believe that Trump would “abandon the Ukrainians” but would instead help Ukraine win the war, leaving the West stronger “and the world more stable.”

Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, said such arguments underestimate “how destabilizing Trump has been and will likely continue to be if he is re-elected.”

“For those who say his first term did not do much damage to the international order, one answer is that he withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, the deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program. “Iran's acceleration since then has left it with a threshold for a nuclear-armed state,” she said during a recent speech about the year ahead.

Biden criticized Trump's Iran policies but failed to rebuild bridges with Tehran, which continues to flex its muscles in the region.

Dalton, the former UK ambassador to Iran, said the outlook for the Middle East would be “slightly worse” under Trump than under Biden. But he said differences over the region's main tensions, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran's ambitions, would be limited.

“No U.S. administration is going to make a serious effort to resolve its differences with Iran through diplomacy,” Dalton told The Associated Press.

“This ship sailed a while ago.”

Meanwhile, Palestinians and their supporters are pleading with Biden to moderate U.S. support for Israel as the civilian death toll from the Gaza war rises. But hardliners in Israel say the United States is already limiting its offensive against Hamas too much.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right national security minister, recently said that Biden was not giving Israel his “full support” and that “if Trump were in power, the conduct of the United States would be completely different “.

Like their allies, America's rivals do not openly express their preference for the outcome of the elections.

Trump developed a close relationship with Turkey's Erdogan, calling them “very good friends” during a 2019 meeting at the White House.

However, relations between Turkey and the United States were strained during his tenure. The Trump administration withdrew Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet project due to Ankara's decision to purchase Russian-made missile defense systems, while Trump himself threatened to ruin the Turkish economy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told CBS in January that he did not “believe there would be any difference” between a Trump presidency and a Biden presidency. He said relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated since the administration of George W. Bush.

China, where leaders' initial warmth toward Trump turned into tariffs and growing tensions, little has changed under Biden, who has maintained his predecessor's tough stance toward the states' strategic rival -United.

Zhao Minghao, a professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, said that for China, the two candidates were like “two bowls of poison.”

Gift, of University College London, said the move toward a more fractured world “will happen regardless of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected.”