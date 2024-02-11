NATO criticizes Donald Trump for comments that “endanger American and European soldiers” | US News





NATO has criticized comments made by Donald Trump at a campaign event, saying they “put American and European soldiers at increased risk.”

The former US president said he would let Russia “do what it wants” to alliance members who do not pay enough for their defense.

At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Mr. Trump recalled an exchange with an unnamed “big country” who asked whether he would be protected if Russia attacked him.

“I said, 'You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent?' No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do what they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills,” he told the crowd.

In response, NATO said: “NATO remains ready and able to defend all its allies. Any attack on NATO will result in a united and forceful response.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our entire security, including that of the United States, and places American and European soldiers at increased risk.

“I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the United States will remain a strong and committed ally in NATO.”

Image: Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in 2019. Photo: Reuters

Mr. Trump's comments will likely increase concern in Europe that U.S. military support for Ukraine will be withdrawn if he is re-elected later this year.

The former president has also long criticized NATO, threatening to pull the United States out of the alliance and clashing with leaders of other member states.

One of his campaign pledges is to “fundamentally” reassess “the purpose and mission of NATO.”

In a bid to reassure other NATO members, President Joe Biden signed a £685 million ($886 million) defense bill in January that aims to prevent any president from unilaterally withdrawing of NATO.

The White House called Trump's comments “appalling and unbalanced.”

“Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Saturday evening .

“Rather than calling for war and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to strengthen American leadership and defend our national security interests, not against them.”

