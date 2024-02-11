What is constraining and holding China back from Taiwan?

Is a Chinese initiative towards Taiwan the next big global crisis? How likely is it that the People's Republic of China will seek to reunify Taiwan by force in the coming years?

Informed opinions on this question are divided. According to a authoritative CSIS investigation as of September 2022, only ten percent of leading experts thought a Chinese invasion was likely within this decade. The Taiwanese are not particularly alarmed either. On the other hand, some American military leaders, such as Admiral (retired) Charles Richard Or General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, made statements indicating that they believed an invasion was almost inevitable for the foreseeable future. Likewise, popular commentators are increasingly emphasizing the prospects of war.

Those who are not unduly alarmed by the prospect of invasion this decade see more continuity than change in the PRC's behavior. Taiwan has been threatened for 70 years and Beijing has been engaged in a policy of peaceful unification for two generations. Recent crises are so much foam on the sea, and nothing fundamentally new, according to this line of thinking.

On the other hand, those who estimate that the probability of an invasion will be as high during this decade point towards two variables of discontinuity: the growing power of China and the leadership of Xi Jinping. In the past, China was not fully capable of invading; this will soon be the case. Moreover, Xi's personal interest in the Taiwan issue and his psychological need to establish his own legacy, according to this line of thinking, creates a period of maximum risk.

Which line of thinking is correct?

This question can only be answered if we understand why Beijing has not yet attempted to invade Taiwan. Since the 1950s, Taiwan's de facto autonomy has been protected by a combination of constraints and restrictions. Constraints are links imposed from the outside on the behavior of an actor. Constraints, on the other hand, are internal incentives not to use force.

The reasons to act with restraint disappear.

From the 1950s until the very early 2000s, PRC military action was limited by a combination of the following: a dedicated US naval force (the Taiwan Strait Patrol), a mutual defense treaty, American nuclear deterrence, American naval dominance over the global commons, and Taiwanese air superiority. At the same time, from the 1980s to the 2010s, the PRC was also held back by positive trade expectations with Taiwan and the United States, reputational problems, and Taiwan's so-called Silicon Shield, which created important economic incentives to maintain global value chains. work, so that everyone can benefit. Simply put, Beijing hasn't attempted to invade Taiwan until now, both because it couldn't and because it didn't want to (all things considered).

Is Beijing today constrained and restrained? This is the right question to ask when assessing the likelihood of war this decade. Unlike speculation about Xi's motivations or psychology, a common approach among popular commentators, this question can be answered with a falsifiable answer. And unlike simply asserting continuity, as many experts do, this question allows analysts to better perceive discontinuities.

Xi Jinping in Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival (Yan Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Only three partial constraints bind the PRC today: Taiwan's limited capacity to defend itself, the possibility of American military intervention and the certainty of economic sanctions. Since 1950, there have never been so few partial constraints on the PRC. What about constraints? The fundamental bet that the Chinese Communist Party has been making for 40 years is that time is on Beijing's side. Over time, growing economic, political, and cultural power was expected to make unification with the continent increasingly irresistible and unstoppable. The hope that time would resolve all problems encouraged restraint in the short and medium term.

Today, Taiwan's political trajectory is moving away from the mainland, as seen in Taiwan. re-election of the current ruling party. China's economic growth has plateaued. As U.S. export controls render Taiwan a Western stronghold instead of a critical supplier to the PRC, the silicon shield is eroding. China's unique discursive framework has collapsed. And the balance of military power is certainly no longer favorable to Beijing in the long term, but it is increasingly favorable over the course of this decade. The reasons to act with restraint disappear.

Weak and disappearing constraints mean that a Chinese invasion is likely but not inevitable within this decade. The risk of war can be reduced in proportion to the extent to which key players choose to strengthen constraints, which will require relentless prioritization, and to reinvigorate failing constraints, which will require political wisdom. If constraints and restrictions can be renewed, China intends to achieve reunification could be postponed to a more distant future.

The opinions expressed are those of the author alone, and not necessarily those of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the United States Government.