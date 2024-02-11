'Main Aaj Hindustan Ko Daad Deta Hu': When Pakistan's Imran Khan congratulated PM Modi





Pakistan, which is struggling to recover from an economic crisis, is facing another crisis, a political one. The country's recent elections resulted in a hung verdict, paving the way for political horse-trading as parties try to corral their leaders to prove their majority. The country's courts were flooded with petitions as candidates, most of them backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenged the results of Thursday's general elections, alleging frauds.

The Pakistani military, infamous for its interference in the country's politics, is keen for Nawaz Sharif to lead a coalition government. On the other hand, the people of Pakistan seem to have voted in large numbers for independent candidates supported by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. With full official results still to come, Pakistan's political future appears fragile.

Imran Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been open about India's progress. As prime minister, Khan attempted to follow in India's footsteps and remained neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a move unfavorable to the powerful military.

“On my return from visit to Russia (a year ago, as Prime Minister), General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I told him that India “, which is a strategic ally of the United States, remained neutral. So Pakistan should remain neutral. neutral,” Khan had said, recalling the incident.

Also on several occasions, the former Pakistani Prime Minister praised India's foreign policy saying that India was capable of importing oil from Russia at will, while Pakistan was the slave of the West, incapable of making courageous decisions for the well-being of its citizens. .

In 2019, he asked Prime Minister Modi to “give peace a chance” and said he was ready to act on intelligence regarding the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Police Force personnel. reserve (CRPF).

Independents backed by Imran Khan – the country's popular leader – won the lion's share of 102 seats in the National Assembly (NA), followed by the former Prime Minister's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Minister Nawaz Sharif with 74 seats.

As the Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif contest enters the 'super end', supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician have expressed their support on social media.

An old video of Imran Khan accusing Nawaz Sharif of corruption is now going viral on social media.

“Till I am alive, I will not sit still until you (Nawaz Sharif) are held accountable. Put me in jail, when I am out, I will start again,” Imran Khan said , who is in prison and banned from running for office. , we hear people say in the video.

Imran Khan's PTI candidates ran as independents after the Supreme Court and the ECP said they could not use the party's symbol, a cricket bat.

The petition, filed by lawyer Moulvi Iqbal Haider on Saturday, claimed that participation in national or provincial assemblies as an independent member should be unfair, illegal, unconstitutional and against the parliamentary form of governance.

Interestingly, Haider has a reputation as a habitual litigator and had been barred from filing petitions in the Supreme Court in the past.

In the new petition, Haider highlighted that around 17,816 candidates participated in the February 8 general elections, including around 11,785 as independent candidates.

He urged the court to declare that the Assembly members elected as independent candidates are incompetent to participate in the process of allocation of reserved seats unless they join a political party, the petitioner argued citing the Article 51 of the Constitution.

The article describes the procedure for determining the number of seats in the National Assembly and the functioning of the Chamber.

