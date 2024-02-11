Donald Trump set to become first Republican to win popular vote in 20 years





Donald Trump could benefit from a major boost to his political authority if he is selected as the Republican presidential nominee and wins the popular vote in November, according to a leading political scientist.

Professor James Vike, an expert on American politics who teaches at Widener University, told Newsweek that such a victory would allow Trump to “wield the popular mandate card in hopes of convincing lawmakers and his rivals to consent to presidential wishes.

This follows the release of an NBC News poll on Sunday that found Trump receiving 47% of the vote, compared to just 42% for incumbent President Joe Biden, with the remainder either favoring another candidate or unsure.

If that happened again in November, it would give Trump the popular vote victory over Biden, something he notably failed to achieve against Hillary Clinton in November 2016, when the Democrat received nearly three million more votes but lost due to the electoral college. No Republican presidential candidate has won the popular vote since 2004, when incumbent President George W. Bush won re-election with the support of 50.73 percent of voters.

The NBC News poll finds Trump has a 16-point lead over Biden when voters are asked which of the two likely candidates is more “competent and effective.” However, the study also found that the incumbent would have a two-point lead if Trump were convicted of a crime. Trump and Biden are, to some extent, the favorites to run in their respective parties in November.

“Although the electoral vote determines the winner, the winner often refers to winning the popular vote as an indicator of the mandate of the American people to move forward and continue the policies advocated during the campaign,” said Vike.

“They are holding up the popular mandate card in hopes of convincing lawmakers and their rivals to acquiesce to the president's wishes during this early period. This argument seems more convincing when the winner obtains a majority, rather than prevailing during by a majority vote.”

Dr Mark Shanahan, who teaches American politics at the University of Surrey, acknowledged winning the popular vote would give Trump “a stronger mandate” but said it would be a “utopia” for the Republican frontrunner despite the NBC News poll.

“Winning the popular vote would require an alliance of young voters, women and minorities to vote for Trump. This is unlikely. A victory by a majority of voters would give him a stronger mandate, legitimizing his preferred position as America,” Shanahan told Newsweek.

“But that's just wishful thinking on his part. His MAGA base gives him 30 to 35 percent of the vote. Beyond that, the reality is that he will play the political game and try to eliminating particular groups in key states. For someone as controversial as Trump, winning the national vote would mean having to win the large, populous states on the east and west coasts. That remains a pipe dream.”

Heath Brown, an associate professor of public policy at the City University of New York, told Newsweek that it's important not to read too much into a poll at this point in the campaign.

“Overall, if Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the two candidates, the race will be close and winning the popular vote is the goal for both candidates,” he said.

In January, Biden and Trump won their parties' respective caucuses in Iowa and primaries in New Hampshire, making them the heavy favorites to carry their respective party banners in November.

The NBC News poll contradicts a report released by Moody's Analytics in January, which concluded that if Biden and Trump faced off in November, the Democratic incumbent would prevail with a larger election victory than in November 2020.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

