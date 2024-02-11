PM Modi MP Visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 7550 Crore Madhya Pradesh

Modi PM to PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 7,550 crore in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to take place in a few months. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party alone would touch the 370 seat mark. He also said that for him and his party, the tribal community is not a vote bank but the pride of the country.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates and lays the foundation stone of several development projects in Jhabua. pic.twitter.com/KUsEszOggc -ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

The Prime Minister showed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron party would reach the 370 seat mark on its own.

“For us, tribal communities are not a vote bank, they are the pride of our country,” the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “For us, the tribal community is not a vote bank, they are the pride of our country…” pic.twitter.com/buAXBFLWXi -ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that this is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the state ahead of the 2024 polls, and tribes from across the country participated in the congregation in Gopalpura, PTI reported.

Not here for the election campaign: PM Modi

During the event, PM Modi emphasized that he had not come to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for elections but to serve the people. “There has been a lot of talk about my visit to the state and various things have been said. Some are saying that Modi is starting the fight for the Lok Sabha elections from Jhabua. But I am not here for election campaigning , I am here to serve the people,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi says, “There was a lot of discussion about my visit to the state and various things were said. Some say Modi is starting the fight for the Lok Sabha elections from Jhabua. But I'm not there. for the electoral campaign, I'm here… pic.twitter.com/P0njHNGULR -ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

PM Modi's tribal outreach

Prime Minister Modi's tribal outreach campaign in the state is significant as Madhya Pradesh has the highest six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also distribute monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries of the Aahar Anudan Yojana, under which Rs 1,500 is provided per month for nutritious food to backward tribal women, especially.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi will distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' or land rights records under the SVAMITVA scheme, which will enable people to have documentary proof of their right to their land.

PM Modi also unveiled several projects to strengthen water supply and drinking water supply in Madhya Pradesh. He also laid the foundation stones of the 'Talavada Project' – a drinking water supply project that will help over a thousand villages in Dhar and Ratlam, and 14 urban water supply projects under the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. this will benefit over 50,000 urban households in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the Prime Minister will launch the 'Nal Jal Yojana' for 50 gram panchayats of Jhabua, which will provide tap water to around 11,000 households. Apart from this, he will also unveil several railway projects including the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station under the Amrit Bharat railway station project. The projects will also include doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain C cabin railway line, Itarsi-North-South grade separator with yard renovation and third line connecting Barkhera-Budni-Itarsi.

During his programme, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University for youth belonging to tribal dominated districts of the state. The university to be built for Rs 170 crore will provide world-class infrastructure to students, the official statement said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the “CM Rise School” in Jhabua. The school promises to integrate technology to provide students with facilities such as smart classrooms and e-library among others.

During this visit, the Prime Minister will also transfer funds of Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana, which will be used for construction activities including Anganwadi Bhawans, fair price shops , health centers, additional rooms in schools, internal roads. , among others.