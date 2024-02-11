Nikki Haley denounces Donald Trump's attack on her husband





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has a new reason to demand that ex-President Donald Trump debate her in South Carolina: The former president attacked Haley's husband, who is on a military mission to the foreigner, for his absence at the campaign trial.

“If you make fun of a veteran's service, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone be president of the United States,” Haley told supporters in Gilbert, South Carolina, during his bus tour across the state.

“Donald, if you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back,” she said. “Get on the debate stage and say it to my face.”

Hours earlier, at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump referenced Michael Haley when discussing a meeting he had with Nikki Haley some time ago.

“She's coming to see me at Mar-a-Lago – 'Sir, I'll never run against you'… She brought her husband,” Trump said.

The former president then added: “Where is your husband?… Oh, he's missing… He's missing… What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband ?! Where is he?!… He's gone! ” He knew! They had ! »

Haley quickly responded to Trump on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, pointing out that the front-runner for the Republican nomination had never served in the military.

“Michael is deployed in service to our country, something you know nothing about,” Haley said. “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Michael Haley himself responded on X with a meme that read: The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never let the stupid ones take the lead.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, also reposted her supporters' comments condemning Trump.

President Joe Biden also weighed in, saying on X regarding Trump's question: “The answer is Major Haley is overseas serving his country right now.” We know he (Trump) thinks our troops are “suckers”, but this guy wouldn't know the service. to his country if it slapped him in the face. »

In 2020, Trump faced allegations first reported by The Atlantic that he repeatedly disparaged members of the military and described America's war dead as “losers” and “suckers.” .

“It's a shame,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on X. “Major Haley is serving his country. Donald Trump is once again attacking and insulting military families.”

Both Trump and Haley campaigned in South Carolina on Saturday, two weeks before the Feb. 24 Republican primary.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley Slams Trump's Attack on Her Husband – Who's Deployed Overseas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/nikki-haley-denounces-donald-trumps-004504437.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos