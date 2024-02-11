Pak vote count ends, Imran Khan leads, Nawaz Sharif's army supports





Imran Khan's supporters have launched a nationwide protest against electoral fraud.

New Delhi: Pakistan, which is struggling to recover from an economic crisis, was dealt another blow when the elections resulted in a hung verdict. The country now faces days of political horse-trading as parties try to bring their leaders together to prove their majority. Here are 10 updates on Pakistan's election results:

Imran Khan, who is in jail and barred from contesting elections, managed to make headlines as independent candidates supporting his Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party won 101 seats in Pakistan's general elections.

But the party is still 32 seats short of reaching the majority needed to form the government.

The final results were announced almost 60 hours after the polls closed Thursday evening. Pakistan's Election Commission attributed the delay to internet problems, making it difficult for polling stations to transmit results.

Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), supported by the army and favorite in the elections, was only able to obtain 73 seats out of the 266 in the Assembly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54.

Khan and three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory yesterday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when rapid political action is needed to address multiple challenges.

The strong showing by independents reflects former Prime Minister Imran Khan's enduring popularity among the country's 241 million people, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid Asia's fastest inflation .

Several independents, supported by the PTI, alleged fraud in the election results and approached the High Court. According to local media, several more candidates could go to court in the coming days, alleging that the votes were rigged.

The PTI today launched nationwide protests against the unprecedented delay in announcing the results.

Gohar Khan, president of the PTI, called on “all institutions” of Pakistan to respect his party’s mandate. At a press conference, he said that if the full voting results were not released by Saturday evening, the party would stage peaceful protests in front of government offices today to return the election results in all the countries.

In order to keep Imran Khan's party away from the highest offices in the country, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are in talks to team up. But even with their combined strength, they will fall short of a majority by 6 seats.

