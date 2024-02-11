Donald Trump's NATO comment sparks furious reaction: 'unbalanced'





Former President Donald Trump sparked strong reactions after suggesting he would “encourage” Russia to attack NATO countries that fail to meet guidelines for their financial contribution to the alliance.

At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump appeared to recall a conversation with an unnamed politician whom he described as “one of the presidents of a great country.”

The Republican presidential candidate said the unnamed leader asked whether the United States would protect the NATO nation in the event of an attack by Russia.

“I said, 'You didn't pay, are you a delinquent?'” Trump told the crowd Saturday. “In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.”

One of the fundamental principles of NATO is its Article 5, which states that an armed attack against one country of the alliance is considered an attack against all member states. Member countries have a defense target of around 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP), although this is a guideline and many countries do not meet this threshold despite the increase spending since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The White House slammed the remarks, calling them “appalling and unbalanced.”

“Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced – and it endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates .

The United States is a significant player within NATO, with its defense spending accounting for about two-thirds of its military spending, according to alliance statements.

“However, this is not the amount that the United States contributes to the operational functioning of NATO, which is shared with all allies according to the principle of common funding,” the alliance said.

Newsweek sent a written request for comment to the Trump campaign team.

Trump repeatedly criticized the alliance and discussed withdrawing the United States from NATO while in office, senior administration officials told the New York Times in 2019.

Suggestions that the United States could withdraw from the alliance or that an attack on a NATO country would go unanswered could undermine its credibility in the face of fractured relations with Russia after its full-scale invasion of NATO Ukraine.

NATO is “the largest and most vital it has ever been,” Bates said in a statement.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Trump's comments “would be enough to [former Republican President Ronald] Reagan sick”, adding: “He is more interested in developing and pleasing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin than protecting our allies.”

“Trump simply doesn't understand NATO or Russia, and he's putting all of Europe at risk with this incredibly stupid statement,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, who served as head of the US military in Europe, in a message on social media. X platform, formerly Twitter.

“Trump still doesn’t understand how NATO works,” wrote prominent journalist and historian Anne Applebaum. “An invitation to expand the war.”

Trump still doesn't understand how NATO works, he still thinks the allies “owe money” and he is sending a signal to Russia to attack them to the applause of the crowd. An invitation to expand the war. https://t.co/VUZUglr5kn

– Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) February 11, 2024

Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine after Trump left office, but Trump criticized Washington's support for kyiv against Moscow's forces. Those who support Ukraine's war effort are increasingly worried about what a second Trump presidency could mean for kyiv if he emerges victorious in presidential elections later this year.

The United States has sent more than $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022, according to Defense Department documents. Increasing aid to Ukraine is stalled in Congress as Republicans push for tighter border controls in the U.S. South.

